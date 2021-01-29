This past year has been one for the books.
If it didn’t teach me anything else, it taught me to not take anything for granted.
We’ve all took some losses that hit a little harder this time around, but the one loss that hit me the hardest was the death of Kobe Bryant. I’m still in disbelief about it and catch myself getting real emotional at random times.
Kobe wasn’t my favorite player, but he was one of the first players I ever knew of.
He was more than just a basketball player. He was a cultural icon. To know him was to love him.
I never met him personally, but from keeping up with him all of these years it felt like I knew him.
Kobe was respected most for his unbelievable attention to detail and his will to get better each and every day no matter how great he was already.
His personality inspired many to work harder than they ever have and develop the mamba mentality. Even though it hurts to think about him not being here anymore, I know he wasn’t the kind of person to weep over things for too long, so I won’t be either.
He was a hero to a lot of people my age, so this one is going to hurt forever. Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary of his death, and it brought back all of those emotions again.
Long live Kobe “Bean” Bryant. I’ll keep the mamba mentality forever.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.