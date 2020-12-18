A 14-person text message chain began last Saturday afternoon when the Georgia football team entered the fourth quarter of its game at Missouri.
At the same time, Army football prepared for its 2 p.m. kickoff versus Navy at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y.
The connection between the Bulldogs and Black Knights?
The last name Monken.
Jeff Monken is in his seventh season as Army’s coach. Todd Monken is in his first season as offensive coordinator at No. 10 Georgia after a lengthy coaching career both in college and in the NFL. Champaign Central athletic director Jane Stillman, a cousin of both men, was in that particular text chain along with Jeff, Todd and other family members.
The 54-year-old Todd joined in after Georgia’s convincing 49-14 win against Missouri. The 53-year-old Jeff then chimed in after helping Army beat Navy 15-0.
“Everybody was on it,” Stillman said. “It’s always fun to cheer everybody on. We do parties if we can’t go to games. In the past, usually we have an Army-Navy party, but we couldn’t do that this year (because of the COVID-19 pandemic).”
Perhaps the family could throw an Illinois-Northwestern party next season instead.
Jeff Monken’s name has been tied to the Illini job as a potential candidate once Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman fired Lovie Smith last Sunday. Monken was born in Peoria, graduated from Joliet Central High School in 1985 and graduated from Millikin University in Decatur in 1989 after playing college football. Many of his family members, such as Stillman, live in Illinois to this day.
“For our family, it’d be really fun because a lot of people would be able to come to his games,” Stillman said. “When they have the (state high school) football coaches clinic here, my family is a big part of it. To have Jeff be part of it (as the Illini coach) would be awesome.”
Charleston native Bill Monken, Jeff’s uncle, is one of five Monken brothers in the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
To have a younger Monken stepping in as the flagship university’s football leader? That’d be a different sort of honor entirely.
“We would be prouder than all get-out,” Bill said. “It would be unbelievable that we’d have one of the Monkens being the coach at Illinois. That would be icing on the cake.”
And Bill doesn’t want that simply so he can brag to friends. He believes Jeff would be perfect for the position.
Jeff holds an 86-54 career head coaching record across 11 seasons at Georgia Southern and Army. He’s guided the Black Knights to three bowl game victories and two seasons of 10 or more triumphs. Army (8-2) currently is receiving votes in the Associated Press poll ahead of Saturday’s home game with Air Force.
“(Jeff) can bring a type of football that ... it’s proven to be successful,” Bill said. “I just can’t believe Illinois cannot compete and be successful. They’ve just got to have the right person to come in there with the right program and get things done, and Jeff has a way of doing that.”
Bill remembers when Jeff got his start in college coaching, as a Hawaii graduate assistant in 1989. What Jeff was willing to do to get his foot in the door, Bill said, shows the dedication he brings to any job.
“He was so gung-ho for football,” Bill said, “But for a while he had to sleep on the floor in the office because he couldn’t afford to do anything other than that.”
Jeff’s college coaching stops between Hawaii and Army include Arizona State, Buffalo, Concordia University, Georgia Southern, Navy, Georgia Tech and a return to Georgia Southern. He worked his way up from graduate assistant to leading specific position groups to overseeing an entire program.
Bill was on the Black Knights’ sideline on Sept. 22, 2018, when Army took No. 5 Oklahoma to overtime on the road before ultimately falling 28-21.
“When I was down at Oklahoma, I heard (former Sooners coach) Barry Switzer talking about Jeff’s offense. He said, ‘That’s a great offense,’” said Bill, referencing Jeff’s triple-option attack. “People were cheering for Army. They were Oklahoma people, but they were so proud of what those young men did.”
If Jeff possessed enhanced resources via a Big Ten athletic department and recruiting strongholds, such as Chicago and St. Louis, Bill believes his nephew could turn around an Illinois program that hasn’t posted a winning season since 2011.
In fact, the Black Knights’ 2021 recruiting class ranks above the Illini’s in Rivals.com’s listing — 74th versus 80th — despite all the difficulties Army has to deal with in recruiting.
“He could be extremely successful in recruiting and getting kids there,” Bill said. “He plays undersized men now compared to some of those teams (Army faces). He stays right there and fights and wins ballgames. What would happen if he had the ability to have the kind of linemen that you really need?”
“He’s an excellent motivator,” Stillman added. “He’s recruiting Division I, high-quality athletes to an area that (doesn’t give out athletic scholarships). That right there is a tough sell.”
Neither Bill nor Stillman has any inside knowledge about Jeff’s coaching intentions. And Bill feels it would be tough for Jeff to leave West Point because of how he’s treated there and how the Army players have connected with him. But Bill is hopeful that Whitman comes calling. Because the former Charleston High School coach wants to see the Illini win, and he feels his nephew can make that a reality.
“He doesn’t need Illinois, in my estimation,” Bill Monken said. “Illinois needs him.”