CHAMPAIGN — Terrell Jennings had an epiphany during his campus visit at Oklahoma.
The Knob Hill, Colo., native grew up playing rugby and football. It was the former — where he starred as the No. 11, the weakside wing, that did most of the scoring — that led him to Norman, Okla. He was committed to the Sooners and intent on pursuing rugby after high school.
Then the realization hit during his visit. It was football, not rugby, that was the sport he truly loved.
“I just kind of felt like maybe I’m choosing rugby because I have better opportunities,” Jennings said. “Bigger offers, I would say, than I had in football at that time in my life.”
That led to an important discussion with his mom. Her words resonated. Playing rugby at Oklahoma would have been an immediate achievement, but pursuing a sport his heart was truly in could yield long-term results he couldn’t imagine at the time.
“If you don’t love it, it’s not going to last,” Jennings said about being a college athlete. “I felt like I was in love with the recruiting process rugby brought and not so much the sport. My heart was with football. I just didn’t fall in love with the teams that were recruiting me.”
So that was the starting point for Jennings on what turned into a winding, multi-stop college football career. He enrolled first at Santa Barbara City College, transferred to North Dakota and then transferred again to Minnesota State (a team that isn’t, unfortunately, coached by Hayden Fox, Luther Van Dam and Dauber Dybinski as it was portrayed on the sitcom “Coach,” from 1989-97).
Then, with one bonus year of eligibility remaining, Jennings opted to test himself at a higher level.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound cornerback entered the transfer portal in Mankato, Minn., and exited it in Champaign to play one last season at Illinois that starts with Saturday’s 3 p.m. season opener against Wyoming at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.
“If you ever want to make God laugh, tell Him your plans,” Jennings said. “Looking back, I thought maybe point A to point B would be a straight line, but really it’s a zig zag — ups, downs, twists and turns. The biggest thing I learned is perseverance. If you want something, then the only person who can dictate when it ends is you.
“I’ve dealt with the recruiting process. I was able to see through a lot of stuff and could tell they had good things going on here. There was something special about this university and about this staff. When people are doing things with genuine intentions, the results will follow.”
Jennings arrived in Champaign in late July, just before the start of training camp after wrapping up his academic responsibilities at Minnesota State. Getting the necessary paperwork finalized meant sitting and watching the first few days of camp.
“It was awesome to fall in love with the game again and relight that flame right before camp,” Jennings said.
That’s not to say Jennings was inactive between arriving on campus and getting on the practice field. He had a playbook to learn — a defensive scheme to master — so he spent considerable time with defensive backs coach Aaron Henry.
Henry flashed back to his senior season at Wisconsin during those meetings with Jennings. The way the transfer learned the playbook reminded Henry of one of his Badgers’ teammates.
“Russell Wilson picked up the offensive playbook in like a month,” Henry said. “I would say Terrell picked up our defensive playbook in about a week-and-a-half. Once he did get here on campus before we actually started fall camp, we met for like two hours a day. I would probably venture to say right now, in my room in terms of knowing the defense, he probably knows it from a mental aspect better than anybody.”
Jennings pushes back a little on internalizing the Illinois playbook quite that quickly. The way Henry or defensive coordinator Ryan Walters pointed out simple mistakes he made during training camp meant there was clearly still more to learn.
But the way he attacked learning the playbook was the only way he knew how.
“Just put the time in,” Jennings said. “Think about it. Someone like Coach Henry didn’t grow up playing this defense, but he knows it like the back of his hand. It’s because he put time into learning it. It’s the same as a player. ... Coach Henry and Coach Walters, as well, have definitely accelerated that process. Their doors are always open. I can always come in there and get work with them.”
Jennings spent his first — and only — training camp at Illinois competing for the starting cornerback position opposite Devon Witherspoon. Jennings understands the opportunity he has with the Illini and the fact it’s his last opportunity in college football.
“Obviously, it’s my last year, so I want to make the most of it, but I’ve always tried to have a sense of urgency throughout my career,” Jennings said. “The biggest mistake you can make is not having a sense of urgency, whether you’re a senior or a freshman that’s going to be redshirting. You’re one play away from being out there at any time in your college career.”
Henry spent the last three weeks being impressed by the way Jennings learned the defense and how he put it together on the practice field. How that translates to actual game action is what the Illinois assistant coach will find out Saturday afternoon.
“He’s probably one of the smartest — if not the smartest — players I’ve been around,” Henry said. “He’s been playing extremely, extremely well. I’ve been very impressed with his football IQ. ... I think the hardest part, any time you get a young man learning the scheme like that, they’ve still got to play the game. That’s what’s going to be the tell-tale sign. How is he performing in game action?”