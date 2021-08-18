DANVILLE — Athletic opportunities are easy to come by at Schlarman Academy.
That’s certainly true for, among others, its IHSA-eligible student-athletes. Even with a high school enrollment for the Danville private school that typically hovers around or even below 100.
If enough kids express interest in a sport, the Hilltoppers likely will boast a team soon enough.
That became true last fall, when Schlarman started a girls’ tennis program.
Maya Jenny immediately was its crown jewel.
She concluded her freshman year placing third in the Class 1A Champaign Central Sectional singles draw, becoming the team’s first-ever sectional medalist and state qualifier in the process.
Granted, there wasn’t a 2020 girls’ tennis state tournament in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. But it was quite the accomplishment for a first-year squad.
“I like representing my school and putting our name out there,” Jenny said. “Hopefully, I can continue to do that in the future.”
Jenny and seven Hilltoppers teammates are gearing up for their season-opening match this coming Tuesday at Watseka. It’s part of a six-match docket that also includes Mahomet-Seymour, St. Joseph-Ogden, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Danville and Champaign Central.
“We’ll have a good season this year,” said Jenny, a reigning News-Gazette All-Area second-team pick. “The girls have been working hard. I think we’re going to have some good improvement.”
Before further assessing Jenny’s tennis prowess, however, let’s round back to that point about Schlarman officials being willing to field numerous athletic teams if appropriate interest exists.
Jenny also joined the academy’s non-IHSA archery club in fourth grade alongside older sister Anya, a current University of Illinois freshman.
“I heard about it and I was like, ‘Maybe this would be interesting,’” Maya said. “I’ve been doing it ever since. ... I use some of the same mental tactics from tennis in archery and vice versa, so that really helps me when I compete.”
Jenny’s actions after the 2020 tennis season show she’s fully invested in this sport, as well.
Jenny said she competed in the singles draws of four local United States Tennis Association tournaments during the IHSA offseason.
“I won two out of four of them, and then one of them, I got third, and in the other one, I got fourth,” Jenny said. “It’s boosted my confidence, especially going into matches. I don’t feel as nervous anymore.”
She’s also forging relationships across the net. Beyond those with her fellow Hilltoppers, Jenny said she’s become close with Avon (Ind.) sophomore McKenzie Musser.
“I met (her) at a tournament I played this summer,” Jenny said. “She’s really good at boosting me up, because I can talk to her about (tennis). She knows how it feels. So she can give me tips and stuff before I go to matches, and I have somebody to relate to.”
Back at Schlarman, Jenny is one of two sophomores on coach Kerry Showers’ 2021 roster, which also includes four juniors and one senior.
Even with all of these older players surrounding her, Jenny expects to be a leader for these Hilltoppers after what she achieved last fall.
“I plan on, before every match (and) before every meet, to give my teammates encouragement. ... We’ll only grow from there,” Jenny said. “We’ve had a couple new girls join, so I think it’s going to be a great experience for them just to give them the team aspect.”
Jenny didn’t provide a specific answer when asked about her strong suit on the court these days, saying she’s “good at a little bit of everything.”
On the opposite side of the coin, she knows exactly what she wants to work on as this season progresses.
“Definitely mental toughness,” Jenny said. “The more matches I play, the stronger I’ll get there. But it’s definitely getting better. I can already see the improvement from last season.”
Jenny is hopeful that improved mental durability can coincide with continued advancement in the IHSA 1A postseason.
She ran into the local small-school brick wall that is St. Thomas More’s Maddy Swisher — the defending N-G All-Area Player of the Year — during last year’s sectional singles semifinals.
Though it’s worth noting Jenny gave Swisher her most competitive match in the draw via a 6-1, 6-4 decision.
Jenny and Swisher should remain in the same sectional bracket this fall.
But Jenny doesn’t need to win a sectional singles title to advance to state — assuming she enters the sectional in singles action and not doubles play.
She just needs a top-four finish. Same as in her first go-round.
“I haven’t thought about that much yet since it’s kind of far ahead in the future,” Jenny said, “but that would be awesome. Just to experience the whole state thing would be great.”
They’re making a racket
In addition to Schlarman sophomore Maya Jenny, here are four other returning local girls’ tennis standouts to take note of before the 2021 season begins Thursday:
Maddy Swisher
Jr., St. Thomas More
Already a two-time News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year (once as part of a doubles team), Swisher will carry strong expectations into her third prep season after winning a Class 1A sectional singles championship last year.
Lexi Ellis
Jr., Danville
Ellis forms a potent triumvirate with fellow former All-Area first-teamers Josie Hotsinpiller and Ava Towne, but it’s Ellis who resides at the top of the depth chart and gives the Vikings their best chance at a deep state run.
Sandhya Subbiah
Soph., Centennial
Easy to spot on the court with her St. Louis Blues hat, Subbiah quickly made her way to the Chargers’ No. 1 singles spot as a freshman and showed ample promise, only snuffed out by competing in a rugged Class 2A sectional.
Alexis Jones
Sr., Champaign Central
An athlete who lives and breathes tennis, according to former Maroons coach Gary Day, Jones rated fourth in last year’s local Class 1A sectional singles draw and should be sufficiently motivated for even better in her final prep season.