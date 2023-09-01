CHAMPAIGN — Illinois found itself in need of reinforcements after freshman outside hitter Taylor de Boer was diagnosed with ANCA Vasculitis, a rare autoimmune disease, this summer.
The Illini were counting on the 6-foot-4 Canadian to fill a vital spot in the rotation this season. Without her, depth became an issue.
Turns out the answer was on campus all along. Jess Nunge, who played the last two seasons for the Illini, didn't initially plan on using her bonus season of eligibility this year.
But plans changed, and Nunge was officially added to the Illinois roster Friday ahead of the Illini's 5 p.m. match against Wichita State at Huff Hall.
"It's like every player that walks through the door — everyone gets an equal chance," Illinois coach Chris Tamas said in an official release. "I think Jess is a little bit different in that she's played in our jersey before. We know what she's capable of. We know that she can add a lot on the floor.
"I teach my teams to be flexible about what we're going to do and just be ready. If I need you to do one thing this match, then go do it. If you need to do something else in another match, then go do it. I see this as a pretty seamless transition by bringing someone back who's a known entity who has been nice to have back in the gym.
"A lot of good things can happen when you think you're done, and you come back, and you want to play again. It gets some of that stress off you, and you can just playing freely. I'm excited to see where she fits in."