CHAMPAIGN — Jerry Ji’s golf résumé was as good as any recruit Illinois coach Mike Small had pursued.
The Dutch standout racked up notable finish after notable finish before he arrived in Champaign. Both domestically and internationally.
Ji was the 2015 U15 Dutch champion and a two-time Dutch U21 champion in 2016 and 2017. He also won the 2017 Junior Orange Bowl — an international event held annually in Florida — before finishing as the runner-up at the 2018 European Amateur Championship and the 2019 French Amateur Championship and sixth at the 2019 European Amateur Championship.
Then his Illinois golf career started.
Ji tied the Illini program record with a 7-under 63 in his first collegiate round and ultimately wound up 2020 Big Ten Freshman of the Year. All-Big Ten First Team honors followed in 2021.
Ji was rolling. Living up to the hype that followed him from Hoofddorp, Netherlands, as the No. 4 U18 golfer in the European Golf Rankings all the way to Champaign.
A shoulder injury last fall was the first stumbling block. The first serious injury Ji has ever suffered, and his path back on the golf course has taken considerable time and effort. A process, though, that has Ji feeling confident in his shoulder — and his game — heading into the NCAA regional set to start next Monday for Illinois in New Haven, Conn.
“I’ve been playing a little better,” Ji said. “I just try to get a little better every day.”
The physical part of Ji’s recovery wasn’t exactly easy. He spent a significant amount of time with athletic trainer Shane Fitzpatrick rehabbing his shoulder every day. Healthy enough to golf, however, didn’t mean Ji was seeing the results on the course he wanted.
“Obviously, it’s frustrating not seeing the results you want — especially playing tournaments,” Ji said. After five top-10 finishes as a sophomore in the 2020-21 season, including his first career win at the Louisiana Classics, he has just two top-10 finishes this season and only one after his injury when he placed eighth at the Robert Kepler Intercollegiate in late April in Columbus, Ohio.
“You’ve got to take it step by step and be patient that the results will come when you work on the right things,” Ji continued. “In any other sport, going through an injury is hard, but especially in golf since it’s so mental. You’re just talking to yourself and everything is on you. Other sports you have your teammates to rely on, but with golf, it’s all about yourself. It’s hard. I’m grinding through it, and I’m battling through it. It just takes time for the results to come.”
What Ji has experienced on the course this spring is part and parcel of the sport — injury or not. Golf is fickle. Dealing with the mental side of the game is as important as the physical, and that aspect is something Small tries to stress to his team.
“You have to learn things are never as bad as you think they are,” Small said, acknowledging that was something he also had to figure out as a young golfer. “During a round of golf, you think you’re playing terrible, and when you get in, it wasn’t really that bad if you just would have held it together a little longer.
“I think he’s fallen into that trap. I’ve heard him talk about it and reference it. That’s just normal for a young person to think things are worse than they are, and they kind of spiral worse after that. He’s not that far off, but he did have an injury — a severe injury — at the end of last fall. He rehabbed all winter. I don’t think it’s affecting him now, but it could still be at the back of his mind.”
Ji admitted he’s hard on himself and that his expectations are as high — or higher — than Small’s. The fact he’s experienced previous success on the course, though, gives him a point of reference for getting his game back to the level he wants. Seeing small improvements like the top-10 finish in Columbus and getting feedback from the Illinois coaches that his work is paying off has only helped.
“Jerry is a very analytical golfer,” Small said. “Things have to be perfect for him. I’m trying to convince him that if you’re going to play this game for a living, very few things are perfect. You’ve got to make chicken salad out of chicken … you know what I mean. Every day.
“You’ve got to scrape it up and throw it in the pot and open the lid and hope it’s good. If it’s not, you’ve got to go to plan B. He hasn’t quite figured that out. I think when he figures that out through maturity, his game will be more steady.”