BLOOMINGTON — The award doesn’t exist.
But if LeRoy baseball coach Wayne Meyer and the Panthers’ faithful had to bestow a sectional MVP upon one player, Ian Johnson fits the ball.
“He came up huge again,” Meyer said Saturday afternoon.
Yes he did. Johnson, a senior for the Panthers, delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning, leading LeRoy to a 3-2 win against Delavan in a Class 1A sectional championship game at Jack Horenberger Field on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus.
LeRoy trailed Delavan 2-0 going into the bottom of the seventh, with Delavan starter Cole Noreuil striking out 14 in the first six innings. But he also issued six walks and saw his pitch count rise to 116, forcing Delavan to go to its bullpen. A move the Panthers (23-9) jumped all over.
Porter Conn started the rally with a one-out single before Blake Roundtree followed suit with a single of his own. Tanner Holoch — who started and went six innings on the mound, striking out 13 and only allowing four hits — then drove in Conn with an RBI single to trim Delavan’s lead to 2-1.
LeRoy tied the game at 2 on an RBI single by Garrett Hudson that scored Roundtree and in stepped Johnson.
Two days earlier, Johnson broke a 3-3 tie LeRoy had with Illini Bluffs when he hit a solo home run in the fifth inning of an eventual 5-3 win.
This time, Johnson drove in Holoch to set up off a celebration that didn’t seem likely only a few minutes before. Oh, and Johnson was credited with the pitching win after he relieved Holoch in the top of the seventh.
“We put together good at-bats with their starter out,” Meyer said. “Ultimately, Ian comes up, and he’s got to be confident now.”
Meyer and the Panthers hope the confidence carries into Memorial Day. LeRoy is set to face St. Thomas More (14-11) at 11 a.m. on Monday in a super-sectional game at Horenberger Field, the Panthers’ third straight game at the venue.
“It’s becoming a little bit like a home field for us, it seems like,” Meyer said with a laugh. “But St. Thomas More is playing really, really good ball right now. They will be a formidable team. We’re going to have to stay sharp.”
If LeRoy and Johnson can come up with some more clutch moments on Monday, the Panthers could be looking at their first-ever trip to the state tournament next weekend in Peoria. Meyer doesn’t want his team to take this opportunity for granted after LeRoy won its second sectional title on Saturday.
“It’s incredibly satisfying,” Meyer said. “It’s exciting to see the kids celebrate and have that moment because getting to a super-sectional is incredibly difficult. But you’ve got to enjoy this, too, because you’re doing something most players never get the chance to do.”