Morez Johnson Jr. has yet to play a full high school basketball season.
The sophomore at St. Rita, though, has found a home to play Division I basketball. In the Big Ten. In Champaign.
The 6-foot-8, 205-pound recruit from Chicago gave a jolt to coach Brad Underwood’s program on Friday morning, committing to the Illini five days before Illinois opens its season next Tuesday night against Jackson State.
And fewer than three weeks until Johnson opens his sophomore season with St. Rita at 9 p.m. on Nov. 23 against Urbana at the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions in Washington.
The Class of 2024 prospect is the youngest player to commit to Illinois during the Underwood era that began in March 2017.
And he’s the youngest high school player to pick the Illini since Jereme Richmond did so when he was a high school freshman at North Shore Country Day in Winnetka in November 2006. Either way, Johnson had already attracted multiple Division I offers from high-major programs before he announced his decision on social media on Friday. He counted offers from Florida, Iowa, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas along with the one Illinois extended to him in June.
He took an unofficial visit to Champaign in early October before going ahead and making his verbal pledge a little more than a month later.
In a lengthy Twitter post that had Johnson wearing an Illinois uniform with a picture of The Bean in Chicago in the background, Johnson thanked his parents, the coaching staff at St. Rita, the coaching staff with the Meanstreets AAU program he plays for and Underwood’s staff, notably new assistant coach Tim Anderson, before announcing his intentions.
“It has always been a dream of mine to represent my hometown,” Johnson wrote. “With that being said, I am committing to the University of Illinois. I am 100 percent committed. I know people are going to look at it and think, ‘He’s too young.’ No, I know what I want and this program can help me get there.”
Unless he reclassifies, Johnson won’t suit up for Illinois until the 2024-25 season.
Meaning players like Sencire Harris and Jaden Epps, the two Class of 2022 commits Underwood has lined up who could sign an official National Letter of Intent as early as next Wednesday, would be juniors at Illinois.
Illini freshmen Luke Goode, Brandin Podziemski and RJ Melendez, all of whom could play their first college game on Tuesday night, would be seniors by the time Johnson would join them in Champaign.
All hypothetical situations aside, Johnson gives Underwood and his staff a future recruiting building block. Illinois has also offered three of his St. Rita teammates in Class of 2024 prospects James Brown and Jaedin Reyna, along with Class of 2025 recruit Melvin Bell.
The Mustangs, who went 4-8 last season during Johnson’s first high school campaign that featured no postseason play and an abbreviated schedule because of the pandemic, will play four games the week of Thanksgiving in Washington.
It’s one of many in-state events away from Chicago that St. Rita is slated to play in this upcoming season, including stops at the Highland Shootout (Jan. 8), Quincy Shootout (Jan. 21-22) and Bank of O’Fallon Shootout (Feb. 5).
All with the hopes of winding back up in Champaign the second weekend in March for the state tournament, a destination St. Rita has never achieved in program history.
Winding up at State Farm Center, however, to play for the Illini in the future is one stop Johnson plans on making.
“I’ve visited more than a few high-level programs, but the feeling I got when I put on the Illinois jersey was like no other,” Johnson wrote. “It’s about winning, development and culture. This is home.”