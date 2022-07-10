URBANA — One.
It’s the number of varsity games Urbana football has played during the last two seasons.
Second-year Tigers coach Edmund Jones believes the tide will turn this fall.
“It would have to be a catastrophe unforeseen for us to not complete a varsity schedule this year,” Jones told The News-Gazette this past Wednesday. “As I go to the barber shop or the grocery store, people are asking me, ‘Are we going to play a varsity schedule this year?’
“It never dawned on me that we wouldn’t, but it’s even (more important) than I anticipated because people want to know, ‘Has anything changed over the last 12 months?’ It’s very important to see things have changed ... and they have confidence that we’re going to play a varsity season.”
Urbana is scheduled to begin its 2022 season with an Aug. 26 home game against crosstown rival Centennial.
The Chargers blew past the Tigers 65-0 in Week 1 last August, and it would mark Urbana’s only varsity game of the year. Four days after the loss, Tigers athletic director Steve Waller announced Urbana would turn to a junior varsity-only schedule for the remainder of the fall.
It was a decision Jones fully supported as he said “of about a 32-, 33-man roster, I probably had 18 freshmen. Of the 18 freshmen, probably 13 of them had never played football before.”
The Tigers also missed out on all six of their possible games during the condensed 2021 spring season, overseen by then-coach Ordell Walker, due to a combination of COVID-19 issues and low athlete turnout.
Jones was pleased with what he saw from his players after last fall’s varsity slate was discontinued.
“We played about four one-score (junior varsity) games. We lost to Bloomington like 26-20, Peoria Notre Dame 8-7. We lost 14-12 to Normal, and we beat (Champaign) Central,” Jones said. “We were a very competitive junior varsity team, and that’s all we could’ve been.”
Compounding Urbana’s recurring small-roster issue is the fact Jones’ hiring as the Tigers’ coach wasn’t approved by the Urbana Board of Education until early August 2021. He didn’t see the Tigers in person until July 2021, roughly a month before they faced off against Centennial.
“You can’t really play varsity football under those circumstances,” said Jones, an East St. Louis Lincoln product who previously coached at East St. Louis High School, Central State (Ohio) University, Western Illinois, Eastern Illinois, San Jose State and Indiana State.
“Extremely valuable,” Jones added when asked about the benefit of continuing last season in a junior varsity-only format. “Especially for us, (with) kind of a new coach trying to establish a new culture and implement new systems, it was extremely important.”
When asked how many athletes he expects within the program for the 2022 season, Jones said “between 50 and 55” while adding “half of that will be incoming freshmen.”
“We’re night and day,” Jones said, “where we are now and where we were this time last year.”
Jones said some of those rising freshmen “played in the little league championship game” locally as eighth-graders. He highlighted C.J. Blanden, Kyree Hillsman, Dominic Dye, Malik Mosley and Sorrell Darough as guys whom he’s been especially impressed with.
“They’re used to winning and used to working,” Jones said. “You can tell they come over with a spirit and mentality that’s really rubbed off on the rest of our guys.
“I call (them) our really-no-longer-freshmen, just from the work they’ve put in going back to winter and their athletic abilities.”
Jones said the team also hopes to make use of older athletes who have positively affected other Urbana athletic programs.
“Especially some of the track guys, which is huge for us,” said Jones, citing junior sprinters Cedric Sabin and Marcus Goines in particular. “That’s added to our enthusiasm and our encouragement.”
Looking at other players who should be important to the Tigers remaining in the varsity realm, Jones said junior Johnie Wilson stood out last fall.
“Our big guy, so to speak,” Jones said of the running back and linebacker. “He’s a guy we’ve established our identity from and built around.”
Jones described junior tight end/defensive end Aveon Vann as someone “we think can play with anyone in our league.” Senior defensive tackle Jaylon Timmons also was on last year’s roster, but Jones said Timmons would “hide and duck from me” early on.
“If somebody would’ve told me he would’ve been who he’s been for the last seven or eight months, I never would’ve believed it,” Jones said. “But he’s been with me every step of the way. ... Now we communicate almost every day. I’m really, really proud of him. I’m as proud of him as any kid I’ve ever seen.”
Winning varsity matchups has proven an arduous task for the Tigers during most of this century. They’ve picked up exactly one victory in nine different seasons dating back to 2005 and haven’t secured more than two triumphs in a year since 2012.
Playing in the Big 12 won’t make it easy for Urbana to reverse that trend in 2022. Given what happened in 2021, though, the Tigers can gain momentum through continuing to compete in varsity action.
“We just grind,” Jones said. “We send a message that if you look in life, in society — football-related or not — people who are successful are people who grind. You have to understand that message to believe in that message. Otherwise this isn’t the place for you.”