CHAMPAIGN — Make that two transfers in two days for the Illinois men’s basketball team. Less than 24 hours after Alan Griffin announced he would enter the transfer portal, fellow sophomore guard Tevian Jones made the same move. The Athletic's Brendan Quinn first reported the news, which was then confirmed to The News-Gazette by Illinois.
Jones had an up and down two seasons during his time at Illinois. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound guard played in 37 career games across those two seasons, but just 13 in 2019-20.
Jones’ sophomore season started with an eight-game suspension because of a violation of team academic policies. He was used sparingly after his return, playing just 5.2 minutes per game and averaging 0.9 points and 0.8 rebounds.
Jones also served an eight-game suspension in the middle of his freshman season for an undisclosed violation of another team policy. The Chandler, Ariz., native wound up playing in 24 games last season and averaged 3.5 points and 1.4 rebounds in a limited role off the bench.