URBANA — A tumultuous period for Urbana High School football now includes a coaching change not long before the Tigers' 2022 opening game.
Edmund Jones is out as Urbana's coach after one season, which largely was spent in the junior varsity ranks.
Taking over the job on an interim basis is Curtis Blanden Sr., the 1995 News-Gazette All-Area football Player of the Year out of Danville.
Katherine Tellez, Urbana School District's director of marketing and communications, confirmed the change Friday.
"Urbana football coach Edmund Jones submitted his resignation, and it was accepted by the school district," Tellez said in a statement. "Effective Aug. 4, 2022, Curtis Blanden will take over as interim head football coach.
"Urbana starts practice Monday, Aug. 8, at 5 p.m. By mid-week next week, the current roster will be evaluated to determine if there are enough eligible athletes to compete in a varsity schedule."
The Tigers are scheduled to begin their upcoming varsity season on Aug. 26 by hosting Centennial. They're also expected to face Central in Week 5 — a game that could move to the Maroons' McKinley Field, if approved by the Champaign City Council — as well as Danville in Week 9.
Jones was hired as Urbana's coach in July 2021, with school board approval occurring in August. The East St. Louis native replaced Ordell Walker, who took a job as a Champaign Central assistant coach.
The Tigers contested one varsity game the following season, a 65-0 loss to Centennial in Week 1. Just a few days later, Urbana officials announced the program would opt for a junior varsity-only schedule to close out 2021, citing low athlete turnout as a key reason.
The Tigers also didn't play in any of their available six games during the condensed 2021 spring season.
"The numbers weren’t where we had hoped they would be," Jones told The News-Gazette this week.
In an interview last month, Jones said he anticipated "between 50 and 55" athletes on Urbana's 2022 roster, adding "half of that will be incoming freshmen."
Jones described the situation as more of a mutual decision when contacted by The News-Gazette.
"They wanted to move in another direction. I totally understand their justification for it, and I understand why they would do it," Jones said. "It’s not like I had the set the world on fire here."
"I would think that also, I was making some demands on a lot of people (that) I don’t think they were necessarily comfortable with," Jones added, saying this applied to both athletes and parents. "I think they just said, 'We’ll cut our losses here.'
"I felt like they had a great deal of respect for me. It just had not worked in the manner and timeframe we had all hoped for. It was no ill feelings or disrespect on either side."
Blanden is a Central Illinois Youth Football League board member and has served as a volunteer coach for the association. He also worked as an Urbana football assistant coach in the previous decade.
Blanden's son, C.J., is an incoming freshman with the Tigers. Jones, when speaking with The News-Gazette last month, listed the younger Blanden as a newcomer who had impressed him during offseason workouts.