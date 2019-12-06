CHAMPAIGN -- Illinois basketball will be back to full strength when it starts Big Ten play at No. 3 Maryland on Saturday. Sophomore guard Tevian Jones will be available against the Terrapins, according to Illini coach Brad Underwood.
Jones missed the first eight games of the season after violating a team academic policy. How much he'll play at Maryland or what role he will fill is still to be determined.
"Tev's got to be consistent," Underwood said. "He hasn't played a game yet, but he's been very good in practice. He's a guy that can be a really, really hard shot maker. We'll see how that pans out in terms of minutes and defensive assignments."
Jones averaged 3.5 points and 1.4 rebounds in 24 games last season. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound wing also served an eight-game suspension in the middle of his freshman season.
It would be fitting should his 2019-20 debut come Saturday at Maryland. Jones scored a career high 18 points in Illinois' upset win against the Terrapins last season at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
"Tev gives us length," Underwood said. "He gives us an athlete that we don't have and haven't. He's a guy that can obviously make a shot. He's proven that."