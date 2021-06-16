TOLONO — It’s tradition for senior athletes to accept IHSA hardware from the tournament host once a game, match or meet concludes.
Two, sometimes three kids will hurry over to an adult and get first dibs at touching the trophy they and their teammates worked so hard to obtain.
Unity softball couldn’t send multiple players to collect its first-ever Class 2A super-sectional trophy on Monday afternoon, after the Rockets knocked off Normal U-High 14-4 in six innings at Millikin University’s Workman Family Softball Field in Decatur.
Instead, the team’s numerous underclassmen urged lone senior Taylor Joop to grab their prize.
The first such prize they could claim in-person this year. Regional and sectional awards are being shipped by the IHSA to schools because there were no assigned hosts for those events this school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. No one needed to tell Joop twice, as she quickly took hold of the plaque and rushed back toward home plate to be mobbed by her teammates.
“It’s incredible. I still can’t believe we’re here and we just keep breaking records, setting up history,” Joop said. “I don’t even know how to put into words how exciting it is, and I’m just so proud of our team.”
Joop and the Rockets (25-2) are one of four teams in contention for the 2A state championship Wednesday at Peoria’s Louisville Slugger Sports Complex.
Coach Aimee Davis’ program departed from Tolono on Tuesday afternoon for Peoria to settle in Tuesday night before playing arguably the most important games in program history.
They’ll square off with Joliet Catholic (22-8) in a 12:30 p.m. state semifinal game, then face either Rockridge (27-0) or Massac County (24-2) in either the state championship game (5 p.m.) or third-place game (4 p.m.) later in the day.
“I try not to go be overconfident in any game, because obviously every team we play now is going to be incredible. Every team we have played has been incredible,” Joop said. “So I try to have the confidence that we can do it, but not too much where we’re overlooking any of our competition.”
Confidence is a key word in Joop’s vocabulary when discussing her prep softball career.
She’s been Unity’s leadoff hitter all season, coming through big on Monday with a walk-off two-run single among three RBI.
But the idea of starting a game for the Rockets’ offense was entirely foreign to Joop before this year.
“If you would’ve told me three years ago I would’ve been at the top of the order, I would’ve laughed at you,” Joop said, “because I just didn’t have any confidence in myself and we just had so many good people.”
Joop described herself as “a cheerful teammate on the bench” as a freshman and sophomore while serving toward the end of Unity’s lineup.
“That’s definitely tough,” Joop said, “but I just want to tell anyone that ... your opportunity will come. You’ll get there. And I’m so glad I waited it out and got to have this opportunity.”
Joop, who soon will attend Heartland Community College to run cross-country, also allowed the Rockets to walk off in last week’s sectional title game against Paris. Her sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning gave Unity an 8-7 victory and its first sectional crown.
“To come around and get it done again on Monday, proud of that girl,” Davis said. “She’s faced a lot, and she’s really turned it around for us.”
“Joop’s the sweetest person,” added Unity junior Taylor Henry, “and it means the world to me that she got to do that since she was the only senior this year.”
Joop’s softball self-esteem wasn’t boosted by a breakout performance or Power 5 college offer. Instead, she took a look at her surroundings and adjusted her mentality.
Not only did Joop recognize she’s the only senior on a team with state-championship aspirations, but she also remembered that Class of 2020 graduates Elyce Knudsen, Jalyn Powell and Kyleigh Dubson didn’t get to have a senior softball season because of the pandemic.
“I don’t have anything to lose, and the confidence just comes from saying I can be the role model to everyone else,” Joop said. “That opportunity might not have happened a year ago, and I want to play for the people that didn’t get the chance.”
Unity softball could have been on this stage last year. The program possessed the talent to make that happen.
But the Rockets weren’t afforded the chance. So Joop encourages the juniors, sophomores and freshmen around her to “make sure we all play like it’s our last time.”
“I would give anything to play with (the 2020 seniors) again,” Joop said. “They just had so much confidence. They had so much energy. And I try to embody that.”