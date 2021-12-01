CHAMPAIGN — An alternate universe would have had Kerby Joseph stick at wide receiver after making the switch from safety under Lovie Smith.
The Orlando, Fla., native certainly had the skill.
Maybe move to cornerback. Joseph tried to convince Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters he could play that position, too. But that wasn’t the plan — particularly not when it came to staying on offense. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Joseph would have been “normal” with his size and speed at wide receiver, according to Walters.
At safety?
Well, the Big Ten found out exactly what Joseph could do under Walters’ tutelage. Joseph wrapped up the 2021 season with 57 tackles, a nation-leading five interceptions — including four in Big Ten play — and three fumble recoveries. That made him the top-graded defensive back in the country, per Pro Football Focus, and helped him garner First Team All-Big Ten honors on Tuesday.
“There’s a lot of guys in the country who can do what he does from an athletic standpoint at (wide receiver),” Walters said. “But you put him over to the defensive side of the ball, you get those ball skills, his length, his lack of fear when it comes to sticking his nose in there in the run game, and then you get those ball skills there, as well. Now, you have a player that is capable of making game-changing plays.”
Illinois had seven other players honored Tuesday by the Big Ten, as the conference announced its defense and special teams accolades. Illini punter Blake Hayes and kicker James McCourt were both Third Team All-Big Ten selections by the league’s coaches. Safety Sydney Brown, outside linebacker Owen Carney Jr., defensive linemen Jer’Zhan Newton and Keith Randolph and cornerback Devon Witherspoon were honorable mention picks.
Joseph is Illinois’ first First Team All-Big Ten defensive back since Vontae Davis in 2008. He’s the first Illini safety to earn that honor since Marlon Primous in 1989 and fifth ever at the position in the last 50 years of the program.
An honor Joseph claimed because he made the move from wide receiver this spring and started working with Walters. It was a process. Joseph had to learn the position — particularly as it was played in Walters’ scheme — and his path to a starting spot this fall began on special teams.
“It was the Virginia game when he had his first pick,” Walters said was the tipping point. “It was a ‘wow’ play. It was a play that, really from my vantage point, I was like, ‘I’ve got to make sure he’s on the field all the time because I don’t know if we have anyone else or I’ve coached anyone else who can make that play in that circumstance — especially that far down the field.’
“As we sort of transitioned to this style of defense, it was important to allow him to be in those moments more often that not. Being able to overlap, use his instincts, use his ball skills, use his natural tracking ability to help us out on defense.”