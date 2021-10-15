CHAMPAIGN — Kerby Joseph’s path to stalwart of the Illinois secondary was anything but linear leading into the 2021 season.
An abrupt position change to wide receiver last year after spending his first two seasons in Champaign at safety was telling.
Joseph didn’t look like he had a place in the Illini defense under former Illinois coach Lovie Smith. At least not a significant one.
Then, Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman fired Smith and hired Bret Bielema. Joseph again found himself back in the Illinois secondary and working directly with new defensive coordinator Ryan Walters. But the 6-foot-1, 200-pound safety was still a few steps shy of turning into a consistent contributor early in the season.
That changed at Virginia. Joseph finished the nonconference road game on Sept. 11 with seven tackles and an interception — the first of what’s now six takeaways (three interceptions and three fumble recoveries) in the last five games. Joseph’s place anchoring the back end of the Illinois defense has been solidified.
“I use to pray for times like this,” Joseph said. “My team, they’ve got my back every day. Even though the past couple years haven’t gone how I wanted, my team kept me alive, kept me positive and kept me humble. Even the coaches have kept me up. That’s my motivation right there.”
The roots of Joseph’s eventual success this season are in the work he put in with Walters in the spring.
Just a couple months into his time as Illinois’ defensive coordinator and safeties coach after arriving from Missouri, Walters saw Joseph as a “long, rangy athlete” possessing solid ball skills that wasn’t totally versed in how to play the position.
“Through reps and through countless meetings and questions,” Walters said is how Joseph has come to be a takeaway machine and Illinois’ fifth-leading tackler with 36 stops behind Sydney Brown (48), Tarique Barnes (42), Jartavius Martin (38) and Tony Adams (37).
“He’s a guy that asks a lot of questions, and you want that as a coach to make sure you’re on the same page,” Walters continued. “Kind of homing in on specifics of what he needs to pay attention to, you started seeing a growth pattern there.”
Joseph also possesses what Walters wants from his entire defense in an innate ability to just go make a play. The Orlando, Fla., native is a trigger puller, one of Walters’ favorite terms.
“He’s just been a guy who hasn’t been afraid to make a mistake, so that’s allowed him to go make plays that other people aren’t making or haven’t made,” Walters said. “You’ve got a guy like that, you’ve got to take advantage of it. He’s been able to provide sparks for us and obviously creating turnovers and limiting explosive plays.”
Bielema attributes Joseph’s continued improved play to a rise in confidence, and the Illinois coach was quick to credit Walters for putting the veteran safety in position to make plays. Including plays he might miss one week and then make the next.
“Just been very impressed with him,” Bielema said. “Yeah, he’s a live wire, but he’s a great communicator.”
Walters has stressed communication by his defense during that unit’s resurgence the last several weeks. The wins haven’t come save for a 24-14 victory against Charlotte in the final nonconference game of the season on Oct. 2, but the Illinois defense has allowed just shy of 18 points per game in its last four games after Texas San Antonio put up 37 and Virginia scored 42 in consecutive weeks.
“I’d say communication has improved immensely,” Joseph said. “Communication is through the roof. As a safety, you have to command and you have to control the defense. Talking to the guys — them talking back — and making sure we’re all on the same page.”
Joseph’s breakout season could lead into more. Even though this is his fourth season playing, the COVID-19 bonus year of eligibility means he could return as a super senior in 2022 should both he and the coaching staff agree. Room for more growth, combined with his success this season, is there for the taking.
“He’s still learning the position and what that position means within the scheme of the defense,” Walters said. “The sky’s the limit for Kerby as long as he continues to remain humble and continues to work the way he’s worked up to this point. He’s just scratching the surface from a potential standpoint.”