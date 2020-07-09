CHAMPAIGN — Judah Christian will not field a football team for the 2020 season, putting the fledgling program’s sustainability in jeopardy after just two years.
Judah Christian athletic director Tom Zielke told The News-Gazette on Wednesday that low student interest was the reason the Tribe won’t be involved in the third-ever Illinois 8-Man Football Association campaign this upcoming season.
“I sent out a survey in June. Only 11 people showed interest in playing,” said Zielke, who in late May took over for Adrian Perez as Judah’s AD. “That’s just not enough to field an 8-man football team.”
Judah Christian’s football program has experienced plenty of turbulence in its brief history.
The Tribe, which launched its football program in December 2017, became a founding member of the state’s 8-man league in 2018.
Former Champaign Central coach Nate Albaugh coached the first Judah football team but stepped aside in February 2019 and most recently was an assistant coach for Unity football last season. Ted Myhre took over ahead of the 2019 campaign, in which Zielke said approximately 16 Tribe athletes participated.
“It’s really hard to do 8-man football with 16,” Zielke said. “By the end of the year, they were able to finish the season but there weren’t that many healthy bodies left.
“(The program’s future) was probably something people were thinking about throughout that whole time.”
Zielke said Judah still is part of the 8-Man Association and will attempt to field a roster in 2021.
Myhre, in a text message to The News-Gazette, expressed disappointment that his team won’t take to its home Field of Dreams during the upcoming school year.
“Once you decide to suspend a program, it’s difficult to gain momentum to bring it back,” Myhre said. “These athletes have had a rough 2020 already. The loss of the football program will have a huge impact on these men and this school going forward.”
Judah Christian still offers soccer, cross-country and golf to its fall sports options for boys.
The Tribe finished 1-6 in its 2018 season and 2-6 during its 2019 stint. Judah snagged its first-ever victory with a 62-58 win against Rockford Christian Life on Oct. 5, 2018.
“We’re disappointed,” Zielke said. “The students, you feel the worst for them.”
Myhre told The News-Gazette that officials at St. Thomas More “contacted us about potentially co-oping this season,” with the Sabers set to undergo their first season of 8-man football this year. STM decided to join Illinois’ 8-man ranks in January.
STM AD Thomas Welte refuted that idea in a text to The News-Gazette on Wednesday, though he did note “we have a lot of respect and admiration for Judah and their student-athletes.”
“I know that the idea of co-oping between the two schools has been discussed in our community, but we have not had any formal conversations about co-oping with Judah,” Welte said, “and it unfortunately does not appear to be a possibility.”
That’s because such a co-op is not permissible under IHSA rules. According to the organization’s rulebook, “only private schools with non-multiplied enrollments of 200 or less are eligible to form cooperative teams.” STM boasts an IHSA enrollment of 281, and Welte said the 8-Man Association follows IHSA rules with regard to this topic.
Judah’s lack of involvement in the 2020 8-man season leaves eight opponents in the lurch. The Tribe’s schedule was released Monday along with those of other football teams across the state.
STM, Schlarman and Blue Ridge are the area teams affected by Judah’s absence, slated to face the Tribe in Weeks 1, 4 and 9, respectively.
“We have had discussion with I8FA and are looking to fill our schedule,” Welte said. “We have some flexibility with our schedule having a Week 4 bye, if we are unable to fill our Week 1 game.”
“At this time, we are leaving that week open,” Schlarman AD Eric Crist said in a text to The News-Gazette. “We do not plan on playing an out-of-state opponent due to the ever-changing COVID situation. We may potentially schedule a game against an 11-man JV squad, but we have not made any contact with schools on that decision yet.
“The 8-Man Association is reaching out to schools in Wisconsin, Missouri and Tennessee to get an 8-man game to count towards standings, but we won’t take that chance of playing with an out-of-state school with everything going on.”
Blue Ridge AD Evan Miles told The News-Gazette in an email that the Knights “have not found a replacement at this point.” Blue Ridge also is entering its first season in 8-man football this upcoming season.