CHAMPAIGN — Tucker Yasunaga is one of the area’s most unique multi-sport athletes.
The Judah Christian senior represents his school in boys’ golf and baseball. Nothing out of the ordinary there.
Then there’s his third venture. The one he most excels in.
Gymnastics.
“This will be my first kid to go on and compete at the Division I level,” said Ian Dennehy, founder of and coach at Champaign Gymnastics Academy. “It’s just a super cool experience to get to watch a kid grow all the way up into such an awesome young man. It’s cool to see where he gets to go from here.”
Yasunaga announced his verbal commitment to the California men’s gymnastics program earlier this month.
For at least a few more years, he’ll continue a competitive career in a sport he first took up “before I could even walk.”
“It’s been a lifelong goal with gymnastics,” Yasunaga said of finding a college home. “It’s unbelievable. It’s one of the craziest experiences I’ve ever had in my life.”
Yasunaga isn’t resting on his laurels to close out 2022, either.
Last Saturday, he took part in the Justin Spring Invitational — named for the former Illinois men’s gymnastics coach and former Illini All-American — on the Illinois campus.
Yasunaga ranked second in all-around out of 29 athletes at Level 10, the highest of youth gymnastics. He netted the event’s highest scores in both high bar and parallel bars.
The day prior to that, Yasunaga was overseeing a youth class at Champaign Gymnastics Academy. It is something he does four days per week, with both Level 3 kids and pre-schoolers.
“It’s honestly one of the greatest (responsibilities) I have,” Yasunaga said. “These kids are 6 and 7, and you see them smile after they make a skill. You see these kids work just as hard as you do. It’s such a joy for not only me, but for them, too.”
Instructing through Champaign Gymnastics Academy is one of the most straightforward ways in which Yasunaga can give back within the sport he loves.
Roots in the sport
His mother first enrolled him in a Champaign YMCA gymnastics class, as Yasunaga noted, at a young age. Yasunaga was 5 years old when he began working with Dennehy, who still coached through the YMCA at the time.
The Yasunaga family followed Dennehy when he opened Champaign Gymnastics Academy in 2012.
“I knew Tucker was going to be really good when he was 5 or 6 years old,” said Dennehy, who’s been a gymnastics coach for about 15 years. “He just had the physical talents and just the attitude and mental toughness required, even at a super young age. He really understood what gymnastics was all about.”
The appeal Yasunaga initially found in gymnastics had less to do with the incredible spins and flips athletes are required to display and more to do with the idea of family.
“The gymnastics community is one of the best around,” Yasunaga said. “It’s not like you’re hating on the other teams. You go to these meets and you’re cheering them on. They’re all your friends. That’s one thing that’s truly special.”
Home away from home
Yasunaga is accustomed to battling with opponents primarily out of the Chicagoland area, where Dennehy himself once competed.
Forty-seven high schools signed up for the 2022 IHSA boys’ gymnastics state meet. All of them are north of Interstate 80, and nearly all of them are either in Chicago or part of the Chicago suburbs.
Dennehy’s presence in the Champaign area, however, permits Yasunaga to take gymnastics seriously without worrying about the IHSA aspect of things.
That said, Yasunaga’s initial results didn’t indicate a future D-I trajectory.
“I used to be not very good. I got second-to-last in my first meet,” Yasunaga said. “I was like 10 or 11. It took me a long time (to improve).”
Even amid Yasunaga’s struggles, Dennehy saw something in his pupil that suggested a staying power in the sport.
“When he was doing the parallel bars at probably 6 or 7, he messed up pretty much everything you could possibly mess up — to the point where I kind of had to push him off the bar and be like, ‘You’re done with this routine,’” Dennehy said. “He stood up, presented himself, and turned and presented to the judge like he had just won the Olympics.
“He really understood, it’s not about one individual routine. It’s how you carry yourself every day in the gym. He always finished intentionally.”
Growing into his role
Yasunaga appreciates Dennehy’s approach to teaching young athletes.
“My gym, in general, we have a very positive attitude there. It’s a great community to be around,” Yasunaga said. “Ian does a great job encouraging everybody. ... That’s one thing that really kept me with gymnastics.”
Yasunaga also began to experience athletic growth. At age 13 in 2017, he qualified for his first national tournament. He’s since advanced through state and regional meets to that stage on four other occasions.
He even competed earlier this year in the USA Gymnastics Development Program’s men’s junior nationals showcase, held in Arizona. He performed in parallel bars, high bar, rings and pommel horse, tying for 15th place out of 40 individuals in parallel bars.
“Making nationals my first year kick-started my mental goals,” Yasunaga said, “to keep pursuing my dreams. That ultimately led to my dream to do college gymnastics, and I worked toward that.”
Yasunaga feels his best events right now are parallel bars and floor routine. Because he’s an all-around competitor, though, he has to focus on all six associated events. He plans to continue doing all-around at Cal.
“There’s a lot of stuff that came quickly to him. ... When he was younger, it was a little bit of an adventure,” Dennehy said. “He’s not where he is today just based on his raw athletic ability and his talent. He’s always been talented, but he also put in the work.”
Dennehy estimates Yasunaga devotes about 14-16 per week to training, on top of the time he spends coaching younger kids.
“He’s put in thousands and thousands of hours in the gym to get to where he is,” Dennehy said. “A lot of kids who do gymnastics don’t do anything else at a high level. It was always important to me to let him balance doing other sports. ... I never tried to stop him from doing any of that other stuff, because it’s important for kids to be kids.”
Looking ahead
Yasunaga will say goodbye to competitive golf and baseball when he moves out West to join coach J.T. Okada’s Cal Golden Bears.
According to USA Gymnastics’ website, only 15 colleges currently sponsor either a D-I or D-III men’s gymnastics team. Another 14 carry a team that is not affiliated with the NCAA.
Yasunaga said William and Mary and Greenville University were among other finalists to obtain his athletic abilities. He hopes to study sports medicine and technology.
“I reached out to (the Cal staff), and the coaches responded and looked at my gymnastics and enjoyed it,” Yasunaga said. “I felt very positive about it. I went out and visited the college (the weekend before Thanksgiving) to look at it, and I loved it there.”
Dennehy believes Yasunaga and the Golden Bears will be an ideal match.
“He is just going to be surrounded by other really talented kids that are going to push him to be better,” Dennehy said. “Tucker’s the kind of kid who thrives on that sort of competitive atmosphere.”
Yasunaga is in the midst of his last youth season, with nationals slated for May 2023. He’s also working on bolstering his routines.
“Now, I do routines consistently of eight skills. In college, you’re allowed to do 10 skills,” Yasunaga said. “Gymnastics has a ginormous code of points, and that’s only going to get bigger and bigger. There’s so many videos of people doing crazy gymnastics on the internet, and it’s unbelievable.”
It’s safe to say most people who hear Yasunaga’s story wouldn’t even consider attempting some of the things he pulls off in a gymnastics practice or meet.
But Yasunaga always is up for teaching.
So, how does one complete a backflip, for example?
“There’s your setup, and you have to jump straight up,” Yasunaga said. “Most people think they want to throw their head back, but it’s more you want to jump up first and get in your tight tuck. You jump up, then go around.”