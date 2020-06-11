How did you feel about the 2019 volleyball season?
Last year, in terms of wins and losses, I think it was a very successful season. We almost tied, in terms of record, the (all-time) wins for Judah. The record is 20 wins. Last season, we had 19. ... And then this (upcoming) season, I graduated three seniors so we’re replacing them. I do have some incoming juniors that were kind of the bulk of the team last year, so if (that group) continues to improve I think we’ll be OK.
What are you looking forward to about the 2020 season?
I have four seniors coming up. Three of them pretty much played varsity last year. ... But then again, the sophomores of last year are coming in as juniors, and they were a good group of girls. So that’s going to hopefully steady our team even though we’re graduating a few girls from last year.
How has the volleyball program changed in your time at Judah Christian?
I still remember when I first started, Judah volleyball wasn’t really ... that great. If a team had a good server, we’d pretty much just lose games because we can’t control the ball. In fact, getting like three or four wins in a season at that time (was big). It has improved, and I think the second year I coached we had maybe 10 wins. And eventually we’ve been having some winning seasons, pretty much consistently. We did win conference one year and won the conference tournament, and that was, I think, about four years ago. But it seems like we always place second. There’s something, we can’t get over the hump. ... I don’t take credit on how Judah volleyball has evolved. I’m just thankful that by God’s grace he has allowed me to be a part of the journey.
What has it been like for you to work with everyone associated with the program?
Not just the volleyball parents, but starting from the administration, they’re very supportive in terms of the program. The athletic directors always supported in terms of the program. The parents are really buying into it and supporting the girls. My experience is that it’s very positive.
Is there any concern about trying to prepare for the 2020 season during a pandemic?
I would say no, not really, because these girls have played volleyball. I think it’s just a matter of, if we have three weeks, hopefully their skills can come back, just how they’ve been doing over and over again (before the pandemic). Right now ... it’s very limited in terms of what we do, so we’re just doing what we call virtual online workouts. Hopefully by July, if we’re allowed to do more, then we’ll hit the gym and get things running.
How much are you looking forward to working with the girls in person again?
I really want to meet with them. I’m excited to meet with them, because I haven’t seen them since the pandemic, since the lockdown. Just to touch base with them and how they’re doing ... and there are things I’d love to work with them on that I’ve seen that need to improve.
Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.