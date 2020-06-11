Lexie Saathoff
Class of 2023, girls’ golf
She is most looking forward to ... being back with my friends, having fun with my team, pushing myself to meet new goals and having ice cream after some of the practices.
Representing Judah Christian through athletics ... means a lot to me, because as a Christian, I have to carry myself in a manner on the golf course that is representative of God our father, and that no matter how good or bad the round may be going, I have to be grateful for the day and skills that I have been blessed with. I have to be a good sport, and my attitude toward others and the game has to be representative of how I should always treat others, as God would and not let anything get the best of me.
During the ongoing pandemic ... it has been frustrating to not be able to go out any day and just play the game. It has also reminded me that something we thought we could always do whenever we wanted to can be taken away in the blink of an eye, and that we shouldn’t take anything God has given us for granted.
Abi Tapuaiga
Class of 2022, volleyball
She is most looking forward to ... improving my volleyball skills and being able to welcome upcoming freshmen into our Tribe. Despite our current situation, I am really looking forward to this year’s season.
Representing Judah Christian through athletics ... means a lot that I can do what I love and do it for Christ. Judah Christian School has been a huge blessing in my life.
The ongoing pandemic ... has made it harder to practice volleyball, but not impossible. I think it is important to train at home the best we can so we can be ready to compete in the upcoming season.