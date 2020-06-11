CHAMPAIGN — Josh Birky is all about “step-by-step goals” these days.
First, he wants his Judah Christian boys’ soccer players to get some repetitions in during the uncertain time created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Following that is what Birky believes to be a dose of reality, considering his estimated roster size of between 13 and 15 kids.
“Once the season starts, we’re going to be preparing to take some lumps early on,” Birky said. “We’ve got to have the end game always in mind.”
And the Tribe’s ultimate goal isn’t modest simply because it graduated a seven-strong class filled with key contributors.
“We’ve got three four-year seniors — Josh Li, Nathan Kereri and Brandan Baltierra have played all four years,” Birky said, “and if they can get to a regional final this year, they would be the only three guys who have gotten to a regional final in all four years of their careers.
“And so even something like that ... that is a really big goal off the bat.”
Judah may be losing stars like defending News-Gazette All-Area first-team selection Caleb Aldridge, fellow captain Joe Linsner and goalkeeper Tyler Grenda, but that doesn’t mean the Tribe is surrendering high hopes for 2020.
“These past three years, we’ve just been getting better and better,” said Kereri, a starter last season who split time between midfielder and forward. “I feel like it’s the best we’ve been as a school in a while.
“Like the past three years, we’ll be able to make a solid playoff run (this season) and we’ll take it as far as we can go.”
One aspect Judah won’t be without this year is the upbeat-yet-driven attitude cultivated by that outgoing group of seven.
“Each of the seven guys that are leaving had leadership qualities in some capacity,” Birky said, “whether it was more joyful or goofy ... or just focused and determination.
“They created a team culture that was really important. We’re hoping it carries through.”
It led to a Class 1A regional championship in 2018, a moment Kereri fondly remembers.
“All of us are so close. We’re like a family,” Kereri said. “Our school and our team is really small, so we all see each other throughout the hallways and we’re all friends on and off the field.”
There’s no ignoring that the returnees will need to make up for some statistical absences, of course.
Judah’s top four goal scorers last year were now-graduated Linsner (24 goals), Aldridge (11), Grenda (10) and Izak Brown (nine).
Kereri (six goals), Baltierra (five) and senior-to-be Bobby Rodriquez (three) are the top returning athletes in that department, while sophomore-to-be Joey Limentato’s four assists is the highest mark in that category among returnees.
“(I’ll be) filling in for Caleb Aldridge and Joe Linsner, who were big leaders on the team,” Kereri said. “I just need to step up and encourage the younger guys and fill in that gap where (the former seniors) left off.”
Birky revealed that Kereri is known as “the magician,” a moniker that Kereri laughs at when he hears it brought up.
“He gets out of tight spaces really, really well,” Birky said. “In some of our practices last year, when Joe or Caleb weren’t there, it was almost like Nathan was a different player because he went from being this assistant player or facilitator to, ‘I’ve got to be the main guy when we’re playing these pick-up games.’”
Birky described Rodriquez as “dynamic” in the midfield, and someone to whom the nets were cruel last season, as Birky felt his athlete should have potted a few more goals.
Senior-to-be Caleb Crowley and juniors-to-be Evan Payan and Misa Rodriguez project as integral back-line presences with defenders Nathan Aardsma and Isaac Noteboom graduated.
And they’ll need to be on point with Grenda no longer patrolling the cage. In the goaltender’s place is sophomore-to-be Gabe Seeber, who saw time during the Tribe’s more lopsided victories last season.
There’s one addition to Judah’s flock that won’t be seen right away as well. Blue Ridge transfer Colin Magenheimer, a junior-to-be, can’t play in some of the Tribe’s early matches because of his school switch. He banked three goals as a Knights freshman in 2018.
So there are questions for Judah to answer about how its current roster responds both to a good deal of personnel change and trying to prepare amid a pandemic.
But Birky also senses a level of competitiveness among his group that should make the Tribe a threat when all is said and done.
“It seems like it’s really built them into a group that plays well together,” Birky said. “They’re a little bit more chip on the shoulder, fight all the time. ... The games are going to be a little bit more intense.”