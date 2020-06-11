How did you feel about the team’s 2019 season?
I think it went good, and because it went good, we’re looking to replicate it and do even better (in 2020). We don’t have a lot of numbers, but we do have a lot of talent. ... And then there’s also people working during the summer to improve on their soccer skills, and it really shows when we start the official practices and games.
Why has the boys’ soccer team been so successful recently, winning a regional title in 2018 and making a regional final each of the last three years?
We also have really good team chemistry. We’re always singing before every game. That just gets us closer together. Our warmups and pregame is always lively. We’re just in a good mood before the game, and that affects the rest of the game and how we play. We didn’t sing one time, and we didn’t do so good that game. Now we have to sing.
How have you been preparing for the season during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Running is a big thing. We have competitions on our team to see who can run the farthest, and then Coach (Josh Birky) will do something to reward whoever won. The funny thing is, we had a practice before (the pandemic), and I had actually won one of the running competitions. But I didn’t know I won, and the coach had brought food for the winners and I ended up leaving before realizing he had been giving out food to the winners. He gave my reward to someone else. I didn’t realize that until I got home.
Do you have a favorite moment from your time with Judah Christian soccer?
We went to a Messiah (Boys Soccer) Camp together (last summer), and that was really cool. We got to play other teams. We were the smallest school there, and we didn’t expect to do as good. We had an indoor tournament that we almost ended up winning. ... But Coach thought we tied a game with this other team, but in reality we actually were winning. But at the end of the game he called it a tie. Then he had us do rock-paper-scissors to determine the winner of the match, and we ended up losing.
Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.