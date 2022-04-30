CHAMPAIGN — Laura Krasa was fairly pleased with the weather conditions during Friday night’s Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend 5-kilometer run.
Save for one factor that is usually prevalent around these parts.
“It was a little bit windy, on Green Street especially,” Krasa said, “because the buildings were really like a wind tunnel effect. But I caught up to this really tall guy and was able to draft behind him, so that was good.”
Good enough to book a win.
Krasa became a three-time 5K women’s champion when she crossed the finish line inside Memorial Stadium at 17 minutes, 29 seconds following a jaunt through the streets around the University of Illinois campus.
The 2018 Judah Christian graduate has dropped significant time across her trio of triumphs.
She clocked 18:21 in 2018 and 17:56 in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic eliminated the 2020 and 2021 races. Krasa also finished in 19:25 during the 2017 event, narrowly edged out by former Mahomet-Seymour and Arthur Christian School standout Jessica Franklin for the top women’s performance.
“I’m so happy they were able to figure out how to hold this race and hold it safely,” said Krasa, now a senior at the University of Illinois preparing to graduate next month with a degree in integrative biology. “It’s so cool. It’s definitely fun. ... It would be sad if it was my last chance to run and it gets canceled because of COVID or weather.”
The 2018 IHSA Class 1A girls’ 3,200-meter run state champion, Krasa said she began Friday’s race with a blistering tempo.
“I was looking at my watch at the start, and I was going 4:25 pace. And I was thinking, ‘That is way too fast,’” Krasa said. “It was adrenaline, the excitement of being here. I had to really hold myself back.”
Krasa raised both of her arms in celebration as she glided across the Zuppke Field turf and under a large, blue banner reading “FINISH” in white lettering.
Beyond leading all women for the third consecutive version of this event, Krasa also was contesting her first competitive race since summer 2021 because of health issues.
“My time would’ve been faster with more even pacing, but I’m still very proud with how this went,” she said. “I won the race and I ran a good time, so I can’t really complain and I couldn’t be more happy.”
Krasa is gearing up for a master’s degree, though she hasn’t selected her next school. That’s because she plans to study in either Austria or Germany, countries she said have later application processes than the United States.
“My dad’s from Austria originally, so I’m hoping to get some international experience,” Krasa said. “It’s just the right fit because I speak German and they have programs that are interesting there. I’m looking forward to it.”
Similar to Krasa, Friday’s overall 5K champion is also an Illinois senior preparing to graduate in May.
Barrington native Jeffrey Hesselbein stopped the clock at 15:52 to secure first place among all racers. It marked his first time competing in the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend 5K.
“I signed up back for 2020, and it just rolled over,” said Hesselbein, who is studying mechanical engineering. “I was looking forward to it. My main focus is on our club track season, but this is kind of just a way to close it off, just for fun.
“I knew I had a shot to win, so I was just like, ‘I’ll go out there and try.’”
Hesselbein did more than try. He succeeded in besting the rest of the field with a time that matched the result of 2019 overall winner Evan Patel.
“I treated it competitively,” Hesselbein said. “I wanted to break 16, but I just wanted to win. I did both, so it was fun.”
Hesselbein said he and the rest of the lead pack reached the one-mile mark around 5 minutes flat, aided by a downhill trajectory in the early course.
“Then it got hard toward the end,” he said. “I was definitely working pretty hard. But I was out in the lead by a good amount, so it was just kind of pushing myself.”
Hesselbein has his post-graduate future mapped out, as he’s accepted a job with healthcare software company Epic Systems in Madison, Wis.
“I’m planning on doing the half-marathon in the fall up there,” he said.
Hesselbein relished being able to say farewell to his Illini club running career by dashing through Memorial Stadium.
“It’s really cool,” he said. “It was really exciting to turn and see it right there. You just know, turn the jets on and go. It’s right there. And it’s just a lot of fun.”