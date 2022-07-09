The first of two evaluation periods this month started Wednesday and runs through Sunday, with the other scheduled for July 20-24.
Coaches can be back out on the road to watch prospective recruits. Of course, no in-person contact between coach and recruit can happen at this time.
There’s also a quiet period this month from July 25-31 that will mark the end of the 2021-22 recruiting calendar. That’s when teams can host players on campus only.
No evaluations, no meetings anywhere else.
In short, another busy month for Brad Underwood and Co.
“We don’t have downtime anymore,” the sixth-year Illinois coach said. “We just had coaches at the (NBAPA Top 100 Camp in Orlando). We recruit more than we’ve ever recruited. We’ll find the right pieces for the ‘23 class. I feel great about that, but you guys all know there’s some well-documented young guys in our state we’re excited about, and we’ll follow those young guys, as well, and see them every opportunity we can to continue to build our ‘24 class.”
What Underwood is saying without actually saying it is count on the Illinois coaching staff to be spotted up wherever the Meanstreets 16U team is playing.
Class of 2024 commit Morez Johnson Jr. is a key player on the team, but he’s not the only one and not the only one the Illini are pursuing. There’s his St. Rita teammates James Brown and Nojus Indrusaitis along with Whitney Young guard Carlo Harris III.
Of course, Illinois has already made headway with its 2024 class with commitments from Johnson and ZZ Clark. The Illini currently have zero commitments in the 2023 class, although Mount St. Joseph (Md.) forward Amani Hansberry did just complete an official visit last week.
Hansberry’s a priority. Where Underwood and Co. turn next in the 2023 class, though, is unclear. More recent offers include Rolling Meadows guard Cam Christie, fast-rising Brewster Academy (N.H.) big man J.P. Estrella, equally fast-rising Putnam Science Academy (Conn.) center Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso and Union (Okla.) big wing Trent Pierce, who just recently announced a transfer to Compass Prep in Arizona.
Speaking of PierceThat Illinois will enter the final month of the current recruiting calendar without a commitment in the Class of 2023 is not an indictment. The Illini will, in theory, have just two open scholarships ahead of the 2023-24 season — the one that’s open now and the one currently held by Matthew Mayer.
Everybody else on the roster could return for the 2023-24 season. Will they? Given the current state of college basketball, probably not. Terrence Shannon Jr. probably doesn’t intend to use both of his remaining years of eligibility. Coleman Hawkins also has his eye on the NBA after the coming season if at all possible.
So there might be more room to work for Underwood. For now, the focus has been on Hansberry. Part of said focus, though, could shift to Pierce, who released a top six that included Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Minnesota and Florida.
Pierce will play a national schedule this coming season with Compass Prep. That’s a positive for a guy that, based on his top six, will play at the high-major level.
But how would he fit at Illinois? The shift to big guards and bigger wings in Champaign would suit Pierce to a T given the four-star forward checks in at 6-foot-8 and 185 pounds. The chance that Hawkins could follow Mayer out the door after next season would also create some opportunity.
More from RodgersTy Rodgers’ first media availability as an Illini late last month yielded more perspective from the 6-foot-6 wing who is just embarking upon his college career.
Here’s some other nuggets the native of Saginaw, Mich., dropped to reporters inside State Farm Center:
On winning a gold medal at the FIBA U18 Americas Championship
“It was amazing. I almost shed a tear. From Saginaw, Mich., it doesn’t happen often. It’s something that the little kids are going to look up to me and they’re going to smile. Hopefully, I’m giving them hope.”
On learning from his older teammates
“I thank these older guys for coming out here and pushing us every day. They’re always on us because they want us to be better. Since I’ve been here, Terrence has helped me tremendously. Just the little things like being in the right spot on defense. Closing out to a gap hard. He has so much experience, and me coming in as a freshman, it’s helped me a lot.”
On his toughest teammate to defend
“It’s probably a couple guys. Going downhill, I would say Terrence is the hardest. When he’s going downhill, it’s really tough to stop him. Skyy (Clark), he has a tremendous handle. He’s super shifty. I would say Jayden (Epps), too. Jayden is really shifty, and I feel like Jayden is really highly underrated. His ability to score and create for himself and others is crazy. His footwork is great. He really can shoot it. I’m probably biased, but I think Jayden is one of the best guards in our class. I would have said that before we came here.”
On Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green
“Draymond being from Saginaw, I watched him since I was little. Since his Michigan State days. Him being able to do everything, it’s something I tried to add to my game. Being a better on-ball defender. Being more athletic. Being able to score the ball more.”