Copy editor Joe Vozzelli Jr.'s quick take on the Illini's 34-10 win at Wisconsin on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
1. Oh, Happy Day
Party like it's 2002.
It had been 20 years since Illinois had won a game on Wisconsin's home turf.
That changed Saturday in an outcome that must have felt even better for Bret Bielema in his return game to the place he called home from 2006 through 2012 and won three consecutive Big Ten titles in 2010, 2011 and 2012.
Bielema not surprisingly spoke glowingly about his time in Madison in the buildup to Saturday's game.
Bret Bielema and Paul Chryst just shared a nice moment on the field. Quick hug between the former Wisconsin coach and the current Wisconsin coach. #Illini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) October 1, 2022
2. Run Chase run
Chase Brown and the Illinois offensive line kept the streak going on Saturday.
A sixth consecutive 100-yard rushing game for Brown saw the Canadian stay patient as the Illini started to open up holes up front in the second half.
Brown went for 129 yards on 25 carries, as Illinois controlled the line of scrimmage and chewed up the clock to the tune of a nearly 60-40 time-of-possession advantage.
It was the complete opposite story from last year's 24-0 Wisconsin win in Champaign when the Badgers churned out 391 yards on the ground.
Fast forward a year, and the Illini defense more than held its own with Wisconsin's running backs finishing with only 2 yards.
3. DeVito, the runner
Illinois' best form of offense in the red zone? Quarterback sneaks from Tommy DeVito.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound quarterback plunged into the end zone not once, not twice, but three times on 1-yard rushes behind center.
The Badgers helped out a bit, too, as DeVito's first rush TD was set up by a costly pass interference penalty by Wisconsin's best cornerback, Jay Shaw, on fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line.
The Illini cashed in one play later on DeVito's QB keeper.
DeVito was effective enough throw the air, as well, completing 18 of 24 passes for 167 yards.
Most effective Illinois offense in Wisconsin territory remains DPI on the Badgers. #Illini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) October 1, 2022
4. Defense does it again
Safe to say turnovers were one of the game's biggest stories.
Quarterback Graham Mertz's fast start (opening-drive TD, in which he went 4 for 4 through the air) gave the Badgers a quick 7-0 lead.
But that didn't last long with safety Kendall Smith and defensive back Tahveon Nicholson both picking off passes from Mertz in the first half.
The second INT was a poor decision by Mertz, who was under immense pressure and basically threw it up for grabs.
Illinois scored its first 14 points off those two Mertz mistakes to lead 14-10 at the halftime break.
5. But the penalties ...
It wasn't all good for the Illini on Saturday afternoon.
Penalties again were a major problem.
Illinois entered its visit to Wisconsin averaging 6.7 penalties per game.
That story didn't change against the Badgers with the Illini committing eight penalties for 70 yards.
Wisconsin, however, was just as penalty-prone (9 for 72 yards).