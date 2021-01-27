CHAMPAIGN — Kevin Kane readily admits he desires to become a college football head coach some day.
He threw his name in the hat for Northern Illinois’ top job just a couple years ago.
Listening to Kane talk, one can sense he recognizes that working with Illinois coach Bret Bielema — for a second time — can help Kane reach that plateau.
“I’m at a point in my life where I think Coach Bielema can help guide me in what I want to get done,” the 37-year-old said Tuesday.
But don’t be mistaken: Kane didn’t merely take a gig as the Illini associate head coach and outside linebackers coach, a move that was announced last Thursday, for personal reasons.
“I just think this is a sleeping giant, as well,” Kane said. “We can take this program to where, as an outsider looking at it from previous experience, it can be a really, really good place.”
Kane’s newest job is quite a bit different from his work in the previous five years. Between 2016 and 2020, the former Kansas linebacker was defensive coordinator at either Northern Illinois or SMU, in addition to coaching either linebackers or safeties.
Kane won’t direct an entire defense at Illinois. That duty rests upon Ryan Walters, whom Kane called “a great, great mind (and) great coach.”
“Ask me after the first game,” Kane said when questioned about what it’ll be like to step away from the defensive-coordinator role. “I’m excited just to be here with Coach B, obviously. But the other thing I wanted to do was I want to learn. I want to continue to grow as a coach.
“I’m going to coach the hell out of somebody, and I don’t care who. As long we win, it’s all going to take care of itself.”
Kane has made stops at multiple schools where the football teams do exactly that.
After spending two years as a student assistant with the Jayhawks at his alma mater, Kane joined Bielema’s 2008 Wisconsin staff as a graduate assistant. The connection at that time formed through Dave Doeren, the current North Carolina State coach who was Kane’s position coach at Kansas and Bielema’s defensive coordinator between 2008 and 2010.
Even after that time as a Kansas student assistant, however, a coaching career wasn’t 100 percent on Kane’s radar.
“I was ready to sell beer. My dad’s a beer salesman,” Kane said. “I’ll never forget, my mom said, ‘You can always come back and sell beer.’”
Kane never needed to. His three years at Wisconsin included the Badgers tying for first place in the Big Ten and finishing 11-2 overall in 2010.
Kane followed Doeren to Northern Illinois when Doeren was named the Huskies’ leader in late 2010, and the program captured Mid-American Conference titles in 2011, 2012 and 2014.
And Kane wound up at SMU in 2018, helping the Mustangs to a 22-13 record over their last three campaigns.
“That was one thing just looking down (at Illinois) — like, man, (success is) going to happen at some point,” Kane said, “and it’s very similar to when I left Northern to go to SMU. SMU was a sleeping giant, and if you just take the right kids and do the right things, shoot, in three years’ time it turned SMU into a pretty good football program. It’s kind of the same feeling going there as I have here.”
Kane expressed excitement about getting to work closely with linebackers coach Andy Buh and defensive line coach Terrance Jamison, calling each a “rock star.” Jamison, coincidentally, was a Wisconsin student assistant when Kane was a Badgers graduate assistant.
“The biggest thing, too, in our room that’s awesome is there’s no egos,” Kane said. “Everybody just wants to do what’s best. It’s not who’s right, it’s what right.”
Kane also possesses a couple similarities to George McDonald, who was hired a day prior to Kane as Illinois’ assistant head coach and receivers coach.
Each takes over a position group that suffered multiple key losses this offseason, and each carries an extra title in addition to that of his position group.
Like McDonald, Kane isn’t worried about those newfound absences — in his case, linebackers Jake Hansen and Milo Eifler — saying that “we have a good solid core that we can go out there and say every week we’re going to have a chance to win a game.”
And on the associate head coach front, Kane still is learning — like McDonald — what exactly that extra title entails.
Recruiting is one aspect Kane has no questions about. He spoke Monday night with Chicago Mt. Carmel coach Jordan Lynch — a Northern Illinois quarterback between 2009 and 2013 — and Kane feels the Illinois staff has a plan in place to thrive in securing commitments both within the state and outside it.
“I whole-heartedly believe that Illinois is going to be priority number one,” Kane said. “Once you get the (in-state) guys that want to be here, then you bring in kids from other parts of the country. And those kids that have grown up being Illini fans, they’re going to teach them, the kids from out of state that are not necessarily from here, what it means. And that’s how you build this culture.”