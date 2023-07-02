Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
CHAMPAIGN — P.J. Keaton thought it could have been his time back in 2021.
When Jeff Finke stepped aside as Champaign Central boys’ basketball coach, Keaton was an assistant on the Maroons’ staff. He applied and interviewed for the top position.
The gig ultimately went to an even longer-tenured assistant in LeConte Nix, first on an interim basis for the 2021-22 season and then on a full-time basis for the 2022-23 campaign.
“I feel like I gave proper answers, but I may’ve been a little jittery,” Keaton said. “The jitteriness might’ve left them unassured that I was ready to handle it.”
Keaton took mental notes from this interview. Whenever the Central boys’ basketball job opened again, he wanted to be prepared to prove he could lead at his alma mater.
“Nix had the longevity. Nix was there (as an assistant) when P.J. was in school,” said Bill Keaton, P.J.’s father and himself a Maroons alumnus. “He’s like, ‘Dad, I understand that.’ He stayed the course, and now his opportunity is here.”
P.J. Keaton was announced as the new Central boys’ basketball coach in late May. He succeeds Nix, who stepped aside after two seasons at the helm for health reasons.
“Just ecstatic. Instant tears, actually,” P.J. said of his immediate reaction to learning he’d won the job. “I was at County Market, my wife and I, and I just started breaking down crying in the car, because it’s just a dream come true.
“(There were) a couple years I didn’t apply for the head-coaching job when it came open. ... I envisioned myself as head coach (someday), but I didn’t think I was ready.”
He does now, and he’ll get the chance to prove it.
P.J. earlier this year completed his 11th season as a Maroons assistant. He’s worked alongside five different head coaches in Scott Davis, the late Wayne McClain, Sergio McClain, Jeff Finke and Nix.
Now, P.J. is the leader.
“He’s the perfect dude for the job,” said Nix, whose first year as a Central assistant coincided with P.J.’s senior year there. “I am a huge fan of this hire. This is what I wanted. He knows the kids, and he’s going to be great.
“He’s well-prepared and ready to go.”
Growing up with the gameP.J.’s early basketball memories were created at Beardsley Park in Champaign, a short drive northeast of Central’s Combes Gymnasium. He said he’d like to conduct youth tournaments at the park at some point in the future.
P.J. grew up knowing that his father left a positive impression upon the Maroons boys’ basketball program.
Bill Keaton graduated in 1979, and his four-year high school career coincided with the late Lee Cabutti coaching Central to three regional championships.
“This is the first time I’ve ever said this,” P.J. said, “but I have got more compliments about (my dad) being a great basketball player than I received for myself. People may go right down to the greatest players who came through Central, (and) his name gets brought up still.”
Bill Keaton, who went on to play college basketball at Parkland, isn’t interested in debating whether he was the “better” high school player.
“I hate that question,” Bill said, “because I’ve got some old guys, they’d tell P.J. he was good, ‘But you ain’t your daddy.’ ... When he was younger he said, ‘Somebody knows you everywhere.’ I said, ‘I was good, that’s how they know me.’”
P.J. played junior high basketball at both Jefferson Middle School and Franklin STEAM Academy in Champaign. All four of his high school seasons were spent under Davis’ watch and included a regional title in 2004.
“The thing that I loved about P.J. is there was a calmness (within him) during the games. He didn’t seem to get rattled too much,” said Davis, who no longer coaches basketball but still leads the Central boys’ and girls’ tennis teams. “He stepped up when we needed him. ... He wanted the ball in his hands and did some great things.”
P.J. operated as a point guard for the Maroons. Some of his responsibilities through this position led him to think, even back then, that coaching could be part of his future.
“I always was one of those kids that led by example in telling people where they need to be,” P.J. said. “When you’re the point guard, you need to be that coach on the floor.”
P.J. split his college basketball playing career between Lincoln College and Arkansas State.
He said that “as soon as the ball stopped bouncing” he was intrigued in becoming a basketball coach.
“I’ve been a basketball junkie my whole life,” P.J. said. “I already knew basketball eventually had to stop (as a player) ... so the next phase is automatically coaching.”
Long road to the topOf course, an individual can’t merely show up in a gymnasium — even his high school alma mater’s — and expect a coaching gig.
P.J. began his professional life working for the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District. He soon told his mother that wasn’t the right fit and reached out to then-Central athletic director John Woods.
“I told him, ‘Coach, is there anything you can do for me at the school?’ And he told me there was a hall-monitor position,” P.J. said. “I know it’s a pay cut, but I’d enjoy the opportunity just to get in the school to try to help coaching, because Coach Davis already told me I could come volunteer on the staff.”
P.J. didn’t have to function as a volunteer for long.
“Lo and behold, two months after I was a hall monitor, a coaching position opened up,” P.J. said. “I’ve been here ever since.”
Although not much time had passed between P.J. graduating from high school in 2005 and becoming a full-fledged assistant coach prior to the 2012-13 season, he sensed change within the school.
“I feel like the passion for basketball had died a little bit. There wasn’t this hunger,” P.J. said. “I can remember open gyms or anything happening in the summertime would be packed when I was a kid, and we just weren’t getting those same numbers initially.”
P.J. worked to form connections with as many student-athletes as possible.
He’d show up to physical education classes to display his athletic talents, trying to pique their interest in basketball. When he transitioned from hall monitor to aide within the Maroons’ Instructional Learning Center, he’d welcome kids into his office to talk hoops.
“Even before he was a coach, he’d have open gyms for them and be working out,” Bill said. “He bleeds maroon and had the gym open for the kids, always working for the kids.”
P.J. sometimes needed to prove to his pupils that he still had some game within him. One he remembers in particular was 2018 Central graduate A’Kieon Gill, who went on to play at Parkland.
“He was one of them players that (said), ‘Man, you can’t do this. I don’t care what you did in your past. You can’t do this to me now,’” P.J. said. “I had to beat up on him a couple times.”
Finke, who coached Central for six seasons beginning in 2015, remembers P.J. mixing it up with athletes on occasion.
“He would like to get out there and play a little one-on-one. ... I can’t say he ever threw it down in front of me,” Finke said. “To be able to say, ‘I played here in the Centennial game, I played in the Urbana game,’ I think when you’ve been there, it definitely does give you a little bit more credibility with those young guys.”
Honing his craftP.J.’s time as a Maroons assistant was also spent doing everything he could to make himself a better coach.
“He’s a sponge. He’s sucked a few things up,” Bill said. “He sees in-game adjustments. ... We talk about basketball all the time. I taught him a few little things coming up about playing defense.”
Finke said he enjoyed P.J.’s presence on his staff, appreciating the “strong voice” and loyalty to Central that P.J. brought with him.
“He ultimately wanted to get to the place where he is now, and he worked hard at it,” Finke said. “He seemed to be a willing learner and an eager learner. He paid his dues, and I’m excited that he’s received this opportunity.”
Both Finke and Davis described a calming presence that P.J. provides to those around him, and Finke said that translated well to addressing athletes on the court and along the bench.
“I was thrilled when I heard (he got the job). I was really pulling for him,” Davis said. “I was so lucky to have the opportunity to coach somebody like P.J., and I said (to him), ‘I hope you get a lot of P.J.’s coming in the program that you’ll have that kind of opportunity.’”
Nix described the interview process back when Finke resigned after the condensed 2020-21 season as “tough,” because it pitted he and P.J. against each other to a certain extent. But Nix added that the two talked throughout it, and that the final decision didn’t negatively affect their work together.
“He’s always been humble. We’re going to do it together. Everything is about family,” Nix said. “That’s why I was a huge proponent for him to get this position. I know he wanted it.”
Looking at his coaching style, P.J. likes to think he’s taken pieces from each of the men he’s worked with at Central and applied those lessons to his own portfolio.
“I’m more of a laid-back dude, but at the same time, I’m hands-on. So it’s like I’m a mixture of all the experiences I’ve been through,” P.J. said. “I feel like (the kids) follow more when you’re the same person consistently. If you’re an up-and-down coach, they’re going to give you an up-and-down player.
“You consistently being the same guy, asking the same requirements from them, holding them to the same standards (will) get the same product every time out of the kids.”
Moving forward in new roleP.J. and Bill have spoken plenty about the changes P.J. should expect by changing his coaching role.
“I told him, ‘It’s your turn now. Be patient. You’re going to face some criticism,’” Bill said. “As long as you love the kids and the kids know you’ve got love for them (you’ll be fine).”
P.J. is quick to listen to his father’s advice.
“He was my inspiration, initially, because I saw him play at the park every day,” P.J. said. “He put the ball in my hand, made me start loving the game. I loved it because my dad was doing it.”
Central compiled a 10-42 record across Nix’s two seasons in charge and is seeking its first IHSA regional championship since 2019. The Maroons are likely to be led by junior forward Chris Bush, a reigning News-Gazette All-Area second-team selection, and senior forward Axel Baldwin.
“If you can get your players to buy in to what you tell them and they believe in you,” Bill said, “you can have some success.”
P.J. takes significant pride in trying to push Central boys’ basketball back to the heights it saw shortly after his high school career concluded.
Davis led the 2007-08 Maroons to a third-place finish in the Class 3A state tournament. It marks the most recent time Central not only has qualified for state, but also won a sectional championship.
“We’ve just got to get back to working, being in the gym on a consistent basis,” P.J. said. “I feel like my real journey’s going to start the first day of practice. ... The day of the (first) game, I won’t be as nervous.”
Bill isn’t going to sit courtside for P.J.’s Combes Gymnasium debut as the varsity head coach, which will occur on Dec. 1 when Peoria visits for a Big 12 Conference game.
Bill will prefer a different view of such a scene.
“I like to sit in that upper tier because you can see everything,” Bill said. “I’m looking forward to it. I don’t want to be that prying dad, but he asks me some things sometimes about what do I see. You’ve got to make some tough choices. Once you get 100 percent out of your kids, that’s all you can ask for.”