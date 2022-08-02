CHAMPAIGN — David Keenan is now a two-time Twin City golf tournament champion.
The 2021 winner of the annual event dominated the 70-man field during the course 36 holes at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club on Sunday after entering the day with a three-stroke deficit.
A 6-under 66 in his first round of the day allowed him to claim the lead, which he held with an even-par 72 in the final round to clinch a five-stroke win at 8-under.
“I would say the whole weekend just turned out turned out great,” Keenan said. “Happy to come out on top and obviously defending is never easy to do, but had a lot of fun with the process of it.”
Keenan recorded a tournament-record final score of 207 to join a who’s-who list of local golfers with multiple wins in the tournament, including competitors Tim Hoss Jr. and Clayton Parkhill.
“There’s not a lot of events that have been around for 93 years,” Keenan said of the tournament that first started in C-U in 1929. “Every kind of player that’s kind of meant something in the area has has been on there … and yeah, to be associated with that group of players is pretty special.”
Keenan was among the first to tee off on Sunday morning and did so in a group with Richard Harrington, who entered the final round with a three-stroke lead.
The group had to wait roughly two-and-a half-hours between rounds on Sunday, which allowed Keenan time to relax and refocus after shooting his best round of the tournament.
“I had it going in in the morning, was feeling good, was in a nice groove and then kind of had to shut it down, get some lunch and then kind of fire it all back up,” Keenan said. “It’s a different feeling. It’s very taxing mentally.”
But it didn’t seem to bother Keenan, who ended up winning comfortably by five strokes. Former Illini Jay Scott and Kyle Scholes finished tied for second, compiling a 3-under 212.