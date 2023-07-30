SAVOY — David Keenan’s hot streak on the golf course continued during Saturday’s opening round of the Twin City tournament.
Keenan recorded a 6-under 66 on a warm morning at the University of Illinois Orange Course in a strong start to his bid for a third consecutive tournament trophy.
The former Salt Fork standout and Parkland golfer has won every tournament he’s entered in Savoy this year, including the UI Open as an individual and the UI Players’ Cup and UI Two-Man Betterball with playing partner Mike Peters.
“My personal goal is to shoot the best round of the tournament each day,” Keenan said. “If I can do that each round, then obviously that puts you in a good spot at the end of it. I’m playing really good golf, so I kind of have to set the bar a little higher to go after.”
Keenan’s round included a long birdie putt on the fifth hole that kickstarted a sequence of birdies on the ninth, 12th, 13th, 14th and 17th holes.
“I felt like I was really patient, played within myself and hit a lot of good shots,” Keenan said.
Those enabled him to build a three-stroke lead in front of six-time Twin City champion Tim Hoss Jr. and a four-stroke lead on 2019 Twin City champion Josh Anderson.
Richard Harrington and Justin McCoy are tied for fourth at 1-unde, while Lyle Burns, Dan Patkunas, Ian Tate, Patrick Wampler and Sam White all stand at even par entering Sunday’s final round at Champaign Country Club.
The top 12 golfers following the opening 18 holes at Champaign Country Club qualify to play another round for the tournament crown on Sunday afternoon.
“Champaign’s a position course,” Keenan said. “Those greens are always so great that if you give yourself putts, you can roll them in from a little further out.”
Hoss recovered from an adventurous start to the 18th hole to stay within striking distance of Keenan. Hoss hit his tee shot into the bunker guarding the green and barely managed to clear his shot from the sand into the rough before the green.
That led to a chip-in par save that kept him three shots back of the lead.
“It was just perfectly short in the trap and then chunked it out,” Hoss said. “It was no good. I was in trouble. I actually had a really bad lie,. and I chipped it in. So that was cool. I was happy with the way I played.”
Anderson’s round included five birdies — on the first, third, 10th, 13th and 14th holes — as well as a bogey on the 11th hole and a double bogey on the fifth hole.
“Hit a lot of really good golf shots, just not much went in,” Anderson said. “We took our birdies when we could get them.”
Sunday won’t be anything new to Anderson, Hoss or Keenan.
Hoss’ first win in the Twin City tournament came in 2002, with his most recent triumph in 2017. Anderson is the most recent Twin City champion not named Keenan after winning the final tournament held before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 touranment.
“It’s probably going to take some good scores,” Hoss said. “These guys are really good. On Sunday, just keep cool because I think the harder you try, the worse it can be. You want to try, but not try too hard.”
Keenan’s ability to hit the ball straight should serve him well throughout Sunday’s action.
“He looked pretty good all around,” Patkunas said. “He had a couple of shaky holes but managed to get the ball in the hole for par. He’s makes a lot of putts, and it’s going to be tough to catch him out front now.”
Martin Wu finished Saturday with a four-stroke lead in the men’s senior division at 1-under, while Jim Rayburn gained a one-stroke lead in the men’s super-senior division with a 4-over 76.
Saturday marked the first installment of the women’s division at the Twin City tournament, a month and a half after the first UI Open women’s division was contested in June.
Champaign Central graduate and rising DePauw junior Cassie To carded a six-over 78 to lead a seven-player field that also includes Sara Seed (85), Barbara Harrington (86) and Amy Armstrong (89).
“I’ve never gotten to do anything like this, be out here with competition like this,” To said. “So it’s fun to play with these ladies, but (I need to work on my short game). This course really challenged me with that. Their greens are not the easiest sometimes, so that kind of challenge is always fun.”