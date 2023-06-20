SAVOY — Mackenzie McCoy’s chance to win the UI Open women’s championship came down to a short birdie putt on the 18th green of the University of Illinois Orange Course on Sunday afternoon.
The kind of putt that, by her own accord, she should have been able to make.
She did just that.
“I wasn’t trying to put too much pressure on myself,” McCoy said. “Of course I wanted to make it. But, in the end, I guess it all worked out perfectly for me.”
The former Champaign Central, Danville Area Community College and Lindenwood player earned a one-stroke stroke triumph over Mahomet-Seymour product and 2023 News-Gazette All-Area girls’ Golfer of the Year Ainsley Winters in the first women’s flight in the tournament’s 69-year history.
McCoy, who graduated from Central in 2018, trailed Winters by one stroke after Saturday’s opening round. McCoy finished the weekend at 157 after two early birdies set the tone on Sunday.
“I kind of had a good feeling going into it,” McCoy said. “I was just trying to kind of maintain where I was at throughout the whole round. I felt like I was playing pretty well.”
McCoy’s younger brother, Jeremy, caddied for her on Sunday after her father, Brian, served in that role on Saturday.
Brian instead caddied for her older brother, fellow Central graduate Justin, who was competing in the championship flight of the men’s division. Justin McCoy placed eighth in his division.
“We had a lot of fun,” Mackenzie McCoy said. “We don’t get to do a whole lot of golf tournaments like this with the whole entire family, including (my) grandparents. So it was a lot of fun to be able to do that.”
Family was a theme throughout the field.
David Keenan finished at 135 on Sunday to earn his third triumph in the men’s division by three strokes over Josh Anderson and Kyle Davenport.
The Salt Fork grad, former Parkland athlete and 2009 News-Gazette All-Area boys’ Golfer of the Year also won the tournament in 2016 and 2019. He carded a 6-under 66 on Saturday and a 3-under 69 on Sunday.
“This one, I just kind of felt like I was in control of it and it was a strong field,” Keenan said. “The last one I won was kind of non-traditional — it was 36 holes, one day, and I didn’t kind of play with the other leaders.
“This one kind of felt like I took control, played with other guys that were pushing me and was able to handle what they were throwing at me and manage my own game.”
His father, Tom, and wife, Kari, were on hand to watch his latest achievement.
“It kind of felt like old days, just him out here and watching me,” Keenan said of his dad. “A little more fun (Sunday), and obviously my wife Kari was here. She’s always very supportive. So it was kind of a family affair (and) we had a lot of fun out there.”
Josh Anderson, the 2021 UI Open men’s champion, recorded a 71 on Sunday and was the only other men’s division golfer to finish under par in the final round.
“I had the mindset that we’re going to need to make birdies to catch David, if you could catch him,” Anderson said. “He had a six-shot lead on me, so if I was going to run him down I needed to make birdies. Started the day well and made six birdies. Just made too many little mistakes.”
Davenport and Kyle Scholes were unable to mount a comeback after entering Sunday’s round trailing by three and four strokes, respectively.
The trio were grouped together on Sunday and jostled for the lead early — Davenport cut Keenan’s lead to one stroke on the front nine — before Keenan pulled away down the stretch.
“(The course) is in fantastic shape for as much play as they get,” Scholes said, “This place is in awesome, awesome shape, and we love to come out and support.
“There’s not enough local golf events anymore and the way that these guys run it, they do it the right way. It’s nice to come out here and be able to support it too.”
Sunday’s overcast conditions contrasted with mostly clear skies in the opening round.
Ten golfers finished at or under par on Sunday as opposed to just Anderson and Keenan on Sunday.
“It was lot tougher (Sunday than Saturday),” Keenan said. “The wind blew a little bit and that kind of firmed things up a little bit. So if you got out of position, you were making bogeys. On 11, I hit a really good wedge shot that just took a huge hop and bounced over the green.”
Josh Borchardt (148), Chris Dobrovolny (152) and Orlando Martinez (168) won the other three flights of the men’s division. Tim Wheeler (145) claimed victory in the senior division, while Bruce Keslo (148) won the super-senior title.