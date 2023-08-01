CHAMPAIGN – Recent history didn’t forecast much trouble on the golf course for David Keenan during the final rounds of the Twin City tournament.
Save for a pair of double bogeys on the first hole during Sunday’s final two rounds at Champaign Country Club, a cumulative two-over 140 across 36 holes lifted Keenan to his third consecutive win in the latest edition of Champaign-Urbana’s city tournament.
“It’s definitely been something I’ve been working towards,” Keenan said. “It’s awesome when the community comes together like this, puts on an event like this. I’m a competitive guy, and it’s nice to come out on top and play your best when everyone’s trying to play their best.”
There was never a particularly close challenger on Sunday as Keenan won by nine strokes at 8-under 206.
Richard Harrington and Kyle Scholes finished tied for second with a cumulative 215, while Josh Anderson (216) and Dan Patkunas (217) rounded out the top five.
Keenan’s Sunday showing followed an opening round 66 at the University of Illinois Orange Course in Savoy that gave him a three-stroke lead on six-time winner Tim Hoss Jr. and a four-stroke lead ahead of Anderson, the 2019 winner.
“I was a little disappointed with what I shot in the morning, so it was good to turn that around and put up a good number at 67 in the afternoon,” Keenan said. “That felt pretty good.”
Keenan connected on seven birdies during the second round and four birdies during the final round while generally staying away from trouble.
Outside of the first hole, the former Salt Fork and Parkland golfer only bogeyed four holes throughout the course of Sunday’s round.
“One of the things with 36-hole day, I mean, yes it’s long, it’s grueling,” Keenan said. “But once you see the course once and you go out and play it again, same wind, same pins, you just kind of have a feel for shots.”
“You might have wanted to redo or do-over the time before. So that was my mindset going into the afternoon.”
Scholes and Harrington were unable to reel Keenan during up-and-down final days. Scholes finished his rounds at 1-under 70 and at even-par 71 and recorded an eagle on the 12th hole of the second round.
“The course is obviously in awesome shape,” Scholes said. “It was a great day. A little tuckered after 36 holes but that’s about it though.”
Harrington carded a 75 in the second round before shooting 69 to close the tournament.
“It didn’t start off too hot in the first round, but you kind of know that it’s a long day,” Harrington said. “Waited for the putter to get hot at the right time and just kind of rode that the whole way. I was very pleased. It was fun group and just a great tournament.”
After a strong start on Saturday, Hoss slipped out of contention following a 77 in the second round and a 75 in the final round.
He finished tied for 12th overall with CG Facer and Patrick Wampler. Champaign Central graduate and 2022 IHSA Class 2A state champion Wade Schacht was among the 12 golfers that made the cut into the final round after missing the final pairing by one stroke in each of the last two years.
“I’ve always wanted to play in the third round of the Twin City,” Schacht said. “It’s a great tournament, and (I’m) just really grateful to be out here at Champaign Country Club.”
Martin Wu (153) claimed victory in the men’s senior division, with Brian McGill (157) winning the super-senior division and Mahomet-Seymour golfer Leif Olson (149) winning the junior division.
Another Champaign Central graduate — current DePauw rising junior Cassie To — recorded an 83 in the final round to win the women’s division trophy by seven strokes ahead of Barbara Harrington.
“It was fun getting to play with these ladies again, and it’s fun getting to compete on my home course,” To said. “It was hard getting over the fact that I know this course so well.
“I tried to look at it (Sunday) like I’ve never seen this course before. ... I wish I could have locked in more around the greens, but other than that, it was a fun day.”