Some of the top boys’ basketball talent in the state descends on Champaign this week. Staff writer Scott Richey spotlights 10 worth paying attention to once the IHSA state tournament games tip off Thursday at State Farm Center:
Niko Abusara | Benet Academy
Abusara is one of three double-digit scorers on a balanced Benet team, but his effect at both ends of the court is what makes the future Dartmouth guard stand out. The 6-foot-5 Abusara is averaging 11.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, three assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals while shooting 50 percent from the field for the 34-1 Redwings.
Kaden Augustine | Waterloo Gibault
Augustine can make a case he’s the best table-setter in the state tournament regardless of class. The 6-1 senior guard is averaging a double-double this season — 17.1 points per game as Gibault’s top scorer and 12.2 assists per game to keep the Hawks’ offense rolling. That he’s shooting 43.9 percent from three-point range is simply an added benefit.
Richard Barron | St. Ignatius
Barron picked up right where he left off last season after leading the Wolfpack to its first state tournament appearance in more than two decades. With more. The 6-5 George Mason commit is averaging 16.1 points and 3.7 rebounds this season, but his most notable growth has been as a facilitator at an improved 2.6 assists per game.
Cole Certa | Bloomington Central Catholic
There’s a reason the interest in Certa as a high-major recruit has picked up steam. The 6-5 junior guard is one of the top scorer’s in the state and is averaging 26.5 points with a 48/36/78 shooting slash to go with 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Illinois has offered and been a semi-regular presence at his games in the last couple months.
Jalen Griffith | Simeon
Griffith makes this iteration of the Simeon juggernaut go. The 5-10 point guard is a rare four-year varsity player for the Wolverines and has put up 15 points, seven assists, two steals and two rebounds this season to lead Simeon back to state. He was one of the state’s top unsigned seniors before committing to Jacksonville two weeks ago.
Brock Harding | Moline
Harding’s numbers actually dropped from a year ago, but the Maroons’ 6-foot point guard didn’t have to do it all this season. And it’s not like the future Iowa guard still isn’t averaging 18 points, 5.7 assists, 2.8 steals and 2.5 rebounds. Harding is fairly efficient, too, shooting 43 percent overall and 38 percent from three-point range.
Jake Fiegen | New Trier
Fiegen’s numbers went up across the board as the only returning starter on a second straight 30-win team. The 6-4 guard, who is headed to Cornell next season, is averaging a team-high (by a wide margin) 20.2 points and 5.8 rebounds. It’s his efficiency as a shooter that stands out, with Fiegen posting a 53/38/83 shooting slash to date.
Owen Freeman | Moline
Freeman left Bradley-Bourbonnais to team up with his AAU teammate Harding this season at Moline, and it’s been a success. The 6-10 center brought significant change to the Maroons as a go-to post player, and the future Iowa big man has made good on that change by averaging 18.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.9 blocks and 2.5 assists.
Tyler Mason | Metamora
Mason’s teammate Ethan Kizer is the more recognizable player on the Metamora roster — the hair and dunks really sell it — but Mason might be the indispensable one. The 6-1 junior guard is the Redbirds’ leading scorer and top facilitator and is putting up 15 points, five rebounds and 4.1 assists heading into his second consecutive state tournament.
Macaleab Rich | East St. Louis
Rich has scored more than 1,600 points in his career with the Flyers, and taking a true star turn this season has helped. The 6-7 guard is just shy of averaging a double-double at 19.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Rich, who got East St. Louis to state after last year’s super-sectional exit, will play next season at Kansas State.