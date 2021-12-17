CHAMPAIGN — The narrative of the first day of the Bret Bielema era at Illinois always begins with what the new Illini football coach chose to do in his initial hours on the job.
Priority No. 1 for Bielema was making phone calls to as many high school football coaches in the state of Illinois as possible.
And as soon as he had his staff hired, the state was divvied up and every high school coach was contacted. Relationships to repair and new ones to build.
The result of that effort? Ten players from the state of Illinois signing their National Letters of Intent Wednesday as part of Bielema’s first recruiting class in Champaign.
Plus, a much better relationship with high school coaches across the state.
“A year ago at the IHSFCA Virtual Clinic, the U of I had a head coach who refused to speak,” tweeted Jacksonville coach Mark Grounds, who is the president of the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association, on Tuesday. “This year, they have one that is a keynote and has his entire staff speaking!”
The way Bielema and his staff recruited the Class of 2022 was the follow through on how he spent his first official day as Illinois’ coach. The Illini signed players from three countries and eight states on Wednesday. It was the 10 in-state signees out of 22 total, though, that Bielema emphasized.
“As I said in our opening press conference to where we are today,” Bielema said, “that’s going to be the staple of what we are.”
The early stages of recruiting those 10 in-state prospects started on Zoom. Bielema held one with just himself, Joliet Catholic’s Jordan Anderson and Malachi Hood, Fenwick’s Eian Pugh and Oswego East’s Jared Badie.
Their discussion centered on the idea of the “Illinois boys,” as Bielema put it.
All four ultimately committed and then signed with Illinois. That Anderson, Hood and Pugh, along with Brother Rice tight end Henry Boyer and Loyola Academy linebacker James Kreutz, chose the Illini also stuck out to Bielema. Half of his in-state recruits came out of the Chicago Catholic League.
“Ever since I’ve been a young coach to where I am today, people come into the state of Illinois from across the country to recruit the Catholic League and recruit Chicago,” Bielema said.
Illinois’ in-state recruiting efforts weren’t just contained to the Chicagoland area. Bielema wanted a “tip-to-tip” approach, and the Illini landed three of the four players they targeted in central and southern Illinois in area standouts Aidan Laughery (Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley) and Clayton Leonard (Iroquois West) and the Gatorade Player of the Year in Illinois in Rochester’s Hank Beatty. The only miss was Johnston City’s Austin Brown, who signed with Wisconsin on Wednesday.
“Yes, there’s a massive market up in Chicago, but in the central part of the state and southern part of the state there’s still good football,” said Bart Miller, the Illini’s offensive line coach and an Illinois native. “I think the in-state recruiting piece is huge. Guys care about the program. I said it when I first got here and Coach B hired me, the ‘I’ means something. It’s a point of pride to the people of the state.
“I think when you start doing that, when you start locking down the borders to an extent, you’re going to have a tremendous amount of success. You’re going to start fostering that fandom across the state. I think that’s a good thing.”
The success Illinois’ in-state prospects had in high school was also a key part of their recruitment. Anderson and Hood helped Joliet Catholic win the Class 4A state title this season, and Pugh did the same for Fenwick in Class 5A. Beatty won a Class 5A title with Rochester in 2019, and Laughery was on GCMS’ Class 2A title team in 2018.
“We put an emphasis on winning in your background,” Bielema said. “It’s not an end-all, be-all, but we want to win here. I think to change the culture of what’s been behind us, we have to cultivate on the front end. The more kids that understand what winning is coming on the front end and won’t tolerate losing, I think goes a long, long way. There was an emphasis of going after championship type programs.”