CHICAGO — Davius Loury wasn’t rattled last Wednesday night.
Despite a close 73-71 overtime loss to Illini recruit Ty Rodgers and the Thornton boys’ basketball team, Loury was already thinking ahead about how his Kenwood teammates could use this game to better prepare for the Class 4A postseason.
“We’ve got to rebound, stop taking bad shots,” said Loury, a 6-foot-7, 205-pound junior forward who Illinois has recruited since he was a freshman. “Stop being selfish, make the extra pass and stop folding under pressure.”
Kenwood coach Mike Irvin, who also leads AAU powerhouse Mac Irvin Fire, wasn’t too hung up on the defeat his Broncos suffered, either. When teams score on as many second-chance opportunities as Thornton did, it can decide a close game.
“You’ve got to rebound the basketball,” Irvin said. “We’ve got to hold teams to one shot. That’s how you win games.”
Irvin is good friends with Thornton coach Tai Streets, making the late regular-season game between two foes who normally don’t play each other a possibility.
“Playing this game was something we talked about all season,” Irvin said. “We’ve seen the opportunity to play it to get us both ready for the playoffs.”
The Broncos had their fair share of chances to take down the Wildcats after storming back from a 54-42 deficit with 4:13 to go.
Another Illini recruiting target, Class of 2023 point guard Darrin ‘Dai Dai’ Ames, was instrumental in cutting into Thornton’s edge. The swift 6-foot junior can accelerate through a defense, but also showed accuracy from distance, knocking down multiple three-pointers to spark Kenwood in the second half.
He finished with 18 points and seven rebounds, missing a three-pointer from the top of the key that could have won the game at the end of regulation, and then again in overtime.
“He’s one of the best players in the state regardless of class,” Irvin said. “So he’s just got to keep playing and get better.”
Eyes on the prize
The Broncos are no strangers to adversity this season, suffering a tough loss to Whitney Young in the Chicago Public League semifinals on Feb. 10 and enduring the transfer of five-star guard JJ Taylor to Kanye West’s startup Donda Academy.
They’ve won by building chemistry with new faces, including Nevada recruit Trey Pettigrew, who began his high school career at Fenwick in Oak Park, and former Thornton guard Darius Robinson. Pettigrew hit some crucial three-pointers as the Broncos built an early lead and then rallied, despite missing some free throws late.
Loury himself transferred to Kenwood from Simeon before last season.
Loury thinks his team has proved itself and grown from the challenges it’s faced, no matter if they’ve been victorious — like in January road wins at Morgan Park and Curie — or not.
Kenwood is dreaming of a deep run in the state playoffs after earning the top seed in the Thornwood Sectional, which also features quality programs like Homewood-Flossmoor, St. Rita, Morgan Park and Brother Rice.
Kenwood opens the postseason at 6 p.m. on Wednesday against Reavis in an Oak Lawn Regional semifinal game.
“It would mean a lot because we’ve been through a lot together,” Loury said. “We want to win something and bring something to Kenwood because this would be our first time for us to go down to state.”
Irvin thinks his group has the talent to make a deep postseason run and possibly end up playing in the state tournament at State Farm Center next month.
“We’ve got a No. 1 seed, so we’ve got some games we can win,” Irvin said. “Maybe you can get something cooking then. You win one, then two, three and now everybody is feeling kind of good about themselves.”
Loury plans official visitAfter helping develop some of the city’s top talent, including Ayo Dosunmu, Irvin knows a thing or two about what it takes to succeed at the next level.
Despite former Mac Irvin Fire coach Chin Coleman’s departure to Kentucky’s staff, Irvin remains friendly with Brad Underwood and his Illinois staff. Irvin previously coached against first-year Illini assistant coach Tim Anderson, who was part of the Meanstreets program with Streets.
“Coach Underwood has been great since he got the job,” Irvin said. “He stays always in Chicago, always recruiting. The system he’s running now is a great system. They’re thriving in the system down there. They have constantly one of the best players in college basketball every year. Ayo last year, and Kofi (Cockburn), then Kofi again.”
Seeing players like Ames and Loury get recruited by the Illini, along with other nationally relevant programs, is always a joy for Irvin.
“It’s been exciting for (Ames), being able to get recruited and stuff, especially by Illinois and some hometown schools,” Irvin said. “It’s good. Only thing, he’s been dealing with an ankle injury all season.”
Ames — the No. 13 point guard in the Class of 2023 according to 247Sports — got his Illini offer last June. Offers from Maryland, Michigan State, Oklahoma and Notre Dame have followed. The recent offers came despite Ames missing roughly 10 games with a nagging ankle injury.
Loury has seen offers from Purdue, South Carolina and Oklahoma stream in since the New Year. He can score from all over, although Rodgers helped limit him to seven points and seven rebounds on Wednesday.
Loury said Illinois likes his versatility and style of play.
“They tell me they like how I run the floor, be a leader and how I do everything on the court,” Loury said. “They like people like that.”
He enjoys Underwood’s emphasis for intensive focus on the defensive end, and said he’d been in touch with the staff in recent weeks. When the season ends, Loury said he is planning official visits to Illinois and Iowa State.
“I’m going to do an official visit (to Illinois) when the season’s over with,” he said. “I’m just focused on the season right now, trying to win state.”