KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Former News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year Caroline Kerr is off to a strong start for a Tennessee volleyball program on the rise.
The St. Thomas More product was named all-tournament as the Volunteers won last weekend's Tennessee Classic. At 3-0, the Volunteers entered the AVCA Top 25 on Monday at No. 24.
Kerr, a redshirt freshman setter, had 60 assists and eight aces in two matches.
Kerr's high school teammate, Anna McClure, is also on a Top 25 team. She has appeared in one match for No. 12 Ohio State (3-0).