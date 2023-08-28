caroline kerr
Buy Now

Before she takes her talents to Tennessee, Caroline Kerr embarked upon a memorable senior season with St. Thomas More, leading the Champaign high school to a Class 1A state championship and a sterling 41-1 record this fall. Kerr is The News-Gazette’s Player of the Year.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Have news to report about a former area star? Email sports@news-gazette.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Former News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year Caroline Kerr is off to a strong start for a Tennessee volleyball program on the rise.

The St. Thomas More product was named all-tournament as the Volunteers won last weekend's Tennessee Classic. At 3-0, the Volunteers entered the AVCA Top 25 on Monday at No. 24.

Kerr, a redshirt freshman setter, had 60 assists and eight aces in two matches.

Kerr's high school teammate, Anna McClure, is also on a Top 25 team. She has appeared in one match for No. 12 Ohio State (3-0).