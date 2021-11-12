CHAMPAIGN — The latest St. Thomas More volleyball season was destined to produce memorable moments for the Kerr and Monahan families.
Regardless of how far coach Kelly McClure’s program progressed in the postseason.
It’s the first time two pairs of sisters have played volleyball together for the same team.
Senior Caroline Kerr and freshman Addie Kerr are both setters for the Sabers, while junior Mallory Monahan and freshman Shannon Monahan are both outside hitters.
“We’ve always done the same clubs, so I’ve seen her at practice. But we’ve been on different teams in our age groups,” Mallory said. “This was the first time we’ve played together on the court.”
Getting to chase a state championship, however, certainly adds a little extra spice to this family fun.
The Monahans and Kerrs arrived at Normal’s Redbird Arena on Thursday to begin practicing for Friday’s Class 1A state semifinal, a 9 a.m. match between STM (39-1) and Freeport Aquin (38-2-1).
A victory would send the Sabers into Saturday’s 10:30 a.m. state title game versus either Springfield Lutheran (32-5) or Augusta Southeastern (38-2).
“Not everyone gets to play with their sibling,” Addie said, “so getting to play with my sister and getting to go to state my freshman year is pretty big.”
STM will leave the Illinois State University campus with its third state trophy in five seasons, and the Sabers also seek their second championship in that timeframe.
“It was something that I was hoping for,” Addie said, “but you never know what could happen.”
Caroline has operated as STM’s starting setter for her entire prep career and will continue playing the position at Tennessee. Addie served in the same role for the Sabers’ junior varsity outfit this season.
“Being able to finish off my career with my little sister, and then being able to teach her some stuff I know, so she can go on to have a great career herself — because I know she will — it’s meant a lot,” Caroline said. “I wanted to make it count and try to help her as much as I can, whether she wants to hear it or not sometimes.”
Caroline said the COVID-19 pandemic opened the door for she and Addie to spend more time together discussing volleyball. That connection transferred into the STM gymnasium and beyond this fall.
Caroline boasts 814 assists, 235 digs, 147 kills, 29 blocks and 53 aces as a senior. Addie has yet to see varsity time, but Caroline feels confident endorsing her sister for the future.
“She’s just done a great job of focusing on taking every rep and just leading her team that she led this year,” Caroline said. “She’s going to grow and continue to learn how to just get better.”
The Monahans have interacted in varsity settings on a frequent basis this season.
Mallory was one of the Sabers’ top returning hitters and needed to step up to even greater heights when senior and fellow outside hitter Anna McClure was dealing with regular-season injury issues.
The result is Mallory leading the squad with 285 kills and also picking up 89 digs, 18 aces and 10 blocks.
Who’s right behind Mallory in STM’s hitting statistics? None other than Shannon with 251 kills on top of 176 digs, 36 aces and 13 blocks.
“I’ve always wanted to play with her, but I didn’t expect it,” Shannon said. “It’s been really special to me. ... I’ve been able to bond with the team a lot easier, and she’s always been my role model.”
Mallory is impressed with what she’s seen from her younger sister on the floor.
“I’ve been really proud of her, because she’s kept such great composure for being a freshman,” Mallory said. “It makes our team dynamic a lot easier on the court, knowing we always have one of us or any of our hitters out so we can get a swing if we’re out of system.”
The Sabers as a whole have appeared cool, calm and collected throughout their 40-match slate. If that gets tested by the unique atmosphere of Redbird Arena, the Monahans possess a sibling bond that can deflect any nerves.
“We always have each others’ backs on and off the court,” Mallory said. “Being able to help each other in those situations where we feel stressed ... we’re able to calm each other down.”