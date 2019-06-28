CHAMPAIGN — Roster construction has taken on new life in the transfer era. Add in the ability for college basketball players to enter the NBA draft, evaluate their prospects and then return to school offers another wrinkle. Open scholarships in late spring and into summer are the norm now. Not the exception.
“Those become kind of the unknowns where the transfers become very, very important and grad transfers fit into that as well,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “It’s an inexact science right now. I think you’re seeing a different model out there. You take advantage of it any way you can, but we’re going to go out and try to sign the best high school kids that we can that fit our needs.”
Illinois still has one open scholarship it could use for the 2019-20 season. Seven Big Ten teams have used all 13. Six other conference foes are like the Illini, with an open roster spot and a little flexibility. Or a lot in the case of Wisconsin and its five open scholarships.
Illinois’ flexibility could be put to use in the Class of 2020. The Illini will have two more open scholarships for sure with Andres Feliz and Kipper Nichols in their final seasons.
Ayo Dosunmu’s NBA draft potential might mean a fourth scholarship for Underwood to work with in his next class.
Illinois has offered 52 total prospects in the 2020 class. Seven of them have already committed elsewhere, but that still leaves the Illini plenty of options.
“I love the guys we’re on,” Underwood said. “We’ve got an opportunity here to have a fantastic season and continue to build on that into (2020-21) and the future as well. It’s still a process and some people are still early in the process of making their decisions, but I feel great about it.”
The Illini are also making inroads in the Class of 2021 — particularly in the state of Illinois. Seven 2021 recruits either currently playing in the state or who are originally from the state have an offer.
That the 2020 and 2021 classes are Underwood’s third and fourth, respectively, since taking the Illinois job in March 2017 makes a difference.
“It takes time,” Underwood said. “You don’t just jump in and build instantaneous relationships. Prospects and their families and their parents need to see what you’re about and who you are and style of play and all of those other aspects. ... You feel like you’re in a good spot. You know the young people that you like, and now they can get an opportunity to get a great feel for you.”
Of course any mention of Illinois recruiting these days has to include what the Illini coaches are doing on the international stage. Half of the scholarship players on the 2019-20 roster were born outside the United States. Belgian forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk is the only one from that group that didn’t at least play high school hoops in the U.S.
“I said we were going to recruit the world,” Underwood said. “They have fit us. It just happens that’s an area that fits this university extremely well. It fits our campus and our diversity, and we enjoy it. We’ve got guys that are very, very committed not just to our program, but to our university. It’s been a nice fit. I don’t want to say it’s something we set out to do completely, yet it’s kind of the way things have fallen into place.”