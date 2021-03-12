INDIANAPOLIS — The first round of “I-L-L … I-N-I” cheers rained down on the court at Lucas Oil Stadium about 10 minutes before Illinois faced Rutgers in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals.
That traditional Illini call-and-response was absent this season.
Fans couldn’t get in to State Farm Center because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A smattering of fans for the Braggin’ Rights game against Missouri in December at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo., didn’t move the needle. A handful of fans in other venues even less so.
Lucas Oil Stadium wasn’t anywhere near its capacity of 70,000 spectators, but an energy from the stands still existed. An energy Illinois fed off consistently Friday night. An energy that grew with the Illini giving fans more than enough reason to keep cheering in a 90-68 win to secure a spot in Saturday’s semifinal round.
“It was great to finally see fans be able to come and support us and come and watch us play,” Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu said. “It always gives you extra juice and extra adrenaline. It pushes you to play harder.”
The Illinois players played to the crowd as the lead grew in the second half against Rutgers. The fans responded.
Dunk after dunk from Kofi Cockburn riled up the crowd. So did a transition three-pointer from Adam Miller that drove one of the final nails in Rutgers’ slim (and ever-decreasing) chances.
A final serenade for Dosunmu — the fans chanting his name as he waited for his postgame interview on BTN — sent the Illini into the locker room after the 22-point victory. One down, two more to go.
“Job well done, next,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said was the postgame message to his team. “Real simple. We’ve got another job to do.”
No postgame celebrations this time for Illinois. No trying to drench Underwood with water once he charged into the locker room.
The fans did the celebrating. That included multiple refrains of “I-L-L … I-N-I” during dead-ball situations in the game that followed between Iowa and Wisconsin to wrap up Friday night’s slate.
“The sixth deck I couldn’t hardly see — at my age I’m losing my vision — but there’s people up there,” Underwood said. “That’s so cool to see. It was nice to be able to go play in front of them. It’s been a special year in terms of this group of guys and the character of these guys and how fun they are, and it was nice to be able to go play in front of them.”
Illinois probably would have been OK in another empty arena the way it set the tone early in Friday’s win. The Illini (21-6) were the aggressor early against the Scarlet Knights (15-11), wanting to match Rutgers’ defensive aggression with its own attacking the basket.
Jacob Grandison and Trent Frazier made a couple early looks to get Illinois started.
So did Dosunmu. There was no feeling out Friday’s game and getting his teammates involved instead. Dosunmu took matters into his own hands, making his first five shots en route to a game-high 23 points.
“Every game I come out looking to score, but maybe it’s not my time to score and I look for my teammates,” Dosunmu said. “(Friday) I definitely did feel a little bit of a sense of urgency because I knew that this being the first game and also a win-and-go-home game, it’s always a different atmosphere mentally.
“I just wanted to come out and give it all I had. You never know. Tomorrow isn’t promised. I just wanted to come out, play as hard as I can.”
Illinois finished its regular season with a series of statement wins. The three-game stretch beating Wisconsin, Michigan and Ohio State helped the Illini close in on a No. 1 seed for the NCAA tournament.
“You saw a No. 1 seed (Friday), so you obviously have to play really good basketball in order to beat one of those kind of teams,” Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. “We’ve got to play better in those kind of games. The one thing you get in this league is you get well tested.”
Friday’s win against Rutgers was another statement for Illinois. With more to come if the Illini have anything to say about it.
“We obviously were playing great last year and it was devastating, but I also think on a much more current way of looking at things, this team has a mission,” Underwood said. “They’ve got goals. It’s been talked about enough. You take a day off, and you go home. I think there’s a certain level of focus on all accounts.”