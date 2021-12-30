WILLIAMSVILLE — Unity boys’ basketball coach Matt Reed is enjoying the confidence his team is playing with to start the season.
Wednesday night’s 71-61 win against Prairie Central in the semifinals of the Williamsville Holiday Tournament was just another example.
And why wouldn’t the Rockets (10-1) be flying high?
“You come off a season like they had in football, where every one of them was on the team, whenever they take the floor they’re not going to win every game but they think they can win every game,” Reed said. “In athletics, that’s a huge thing. That’s really fun to watch.”
A little more than a month after the Unity football team went on a memorable playoff run that culminated with an appearance in the Class 3A state championship game, the Rockets’ boys’ basketball team is having a run to cherish, too.
Unity led at most junctures against Illini Prairie Conference foe Prairie Central (11-2). But even a 13-point lead going into the fourth quarter wasn’t safe.
The Hawks made a run.
As Reed expected. And the Rockets answered. As Reed expected.
Unity and Prairie Central didn’t exactly run it back this season. Both teams have several new players making the jump to the varsity level.
But the conference rivals have more than a passing familiarity with each other.
Reed knew to expect a competitive, hard-nosed Hawks team. That’s what the Rockets got with Dylan Bazzell scoring 10 of his team-high 17 points in the fourth quarter.
“We knew it was going to be a game of runs,” Reed said. “I told them before the game started. My guys made enough shots, and defensively we had just enough in us.”
Blake Kimball made more than a few shots. The Unity senior guard — who was the Rockets’ quarteback on the football field and earned News-Gazette Player of the Year status in that sport — knocked down six three-pointers, made 8 of 9 free throws and scored a game-high 34 points.
“If he’s got room, he’s going to make them,” Reed said about Kimball’s three-point shooting ability. “They were dogging him. Everybody knows that he can make them, but when he’s got an inch he’s going to be able to shoot it.”
Sophomore guard Henry Thomas was a sturdy complement to Kimball and contributed 20 points for Unity, going 11 of 14 at the free throw line and making a key late three-pointer to stave off Prairie Central’s comeback attempt.
“They were cutting it, and that allowed you to exhale,” Reed said of Thomas’ lone three.
Unity will face East Peoria at 7 p.m. Thursday in the championship game in Williamsville. The seventh-seeded Raiders knocked off the host team 51-46 in Wednesday night’s second semifinal game to set up Thursday night’s championship game with Unity.
“We’ve played them every year but one at Williamsville and had some good battles,” Reed said. “It’ll be a lot of fun.”
Prairie Central has a 5:30 p.m. Thursday date with Williamsville in the third-place game after falling to Unity despite Levi Goad (16 points) and Drew Fehr (10 points) joining Bazzell in double figures. The Hawks, who were the No. 1 seed entering the tournament, beat the Bullets’ junior varsity team 52-50 in overtime in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.