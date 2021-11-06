TOLONO — Blake Kimball grew up on the sidelines of Unity football games
Watching former standouts for the Rockets like Dylan Sturgeon. Mitch Negangard. Taylor White.
All influential players during the past 12 years for one of the most successful small-school programs in the state.
Add Kimball to that list now.
The former ball boy for the Rockets is now the Rockets’ quarterback. And Unity moved on to the Class 3A state quarterfinals following a 21-14 second-round playoff win against Paxton-Buckley-Loda in front of an overflow crowd at Hicks Field on a sun-drenched Saturday because of Kimball.
The senior completed 12 of 22 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns and established a single-season record for completions that now sits at 136. But his greatest contributions happened with his feet. The 6-foot, 170-pound Kimball produced 23 carries for 101 rushing yards, including the game-winning touchdown on a 12-yard run with 6 minutes, 42 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
“He played a hell of a game,” Unity junior wide receiver Cale Rowdin said.
Yes he did. With Unity trailing 14-13, Kimball deftly moved the Rockets down the field with tough runs and accurate completions to Rowdin, who finished with four receptions for 39 yards, including two critical catches on the decisive drive to pick up first downs.
And when Unity needed a critical touchdown, it turned to Kimball. He accounted for all three of Unity’s scores, but none was more important than his last one, though, when he maneuvered his way through the PBL defense to give Unity its first lead of the game midway through the fourth quarter.
“We knew they were flying to the ball heavy on running back power,” Kimball said. “I started feeling out the counter and pulling it. I had to make one guy miss. It felt great to make a play when the team needed me the most.”
Eighth-seeded PBL (7-4) led for nearly the entire game and outplayed the Rockets (11-0) at key junctures to nearly spring the upset. Like early in the third quarter when the Panthers recovered a muffed kickoff by the Rockets to start the second half and capitalized on the turnover. PBL senior quarterback Mason Bruns, facing fourth-and-10, laid out a well-placed throw to senior tight end Kayden Snelling for a 34-yard touchdown pass to extend the Panthers’ lead to 14-7 with 10:55 remaining in the third quarter.
“I really didn’t think he was looking over at me since I had two safeties over me,” Snelling said. “He just put that ball in a perfect spot. It was a great ball.”
PBL moved the ball effectively at times on the ground — senior Jacob Gronsky paced the Panthers’ run game with 59 rushing yards on nine carries — and in the air. Bruns went 4 of 11 for 46 passing yards. But Unity slowly grinded away at the Panthers, dominating time of possession in the second half and running 73 plays compared to just 36 by PBL.
“We didn’t get the big stop we needed, but man, my guys played their hearts out,” PBL coach Josh Pritchard said. “There weren’t too many people outside our locker room that even thought it was going to be a competitive football game. I’m sure there were people across the state going, ‘Oh, my God. Is Unity about to lose?’ We’ve got good football players, and they took that gameplan and ran with it.”
Unity answered Bruns and Snelling making a big pass play early in the third quarter with one of its own late in the third quarter. Kimball rolled to his left and hit senior Dillon Rutledge in stride on a 40-yard touchdown catch to trim PBL’s lead to 14-13 with 2:19 left in the third quarter.
But a controversial call by the officials had Unity supporters up in arms and helped the Panthers maintain their one-point lead. Rutledge seemed to innocently drop the ball in the end zone after his score, but the officials ruled an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Rutledge instead. Rutledge, who is also Unity’s kicker, had a 35-yard extra point attempt to convert instead of a standard 20-yard PAT, and his kick was blocked to keep PBL ahead 14-13.
Unity, which shut out PBL 35-0 on Oct. 15 at Hicks Field, also committed nine penalties.
“We were just poised enough,” Unity coach Scott Hamilton said, “and made enough plays to get ahead.”
Mainly thanks to Kimball and a clock-chewing offense in the fourth quarter. Matt Brown added 24 carries for 87 rushing yards, but Unity’s final first down resulted in a hard-nosed 6-yard run from Kimball with 1:24 left in the game. With PBL out of timeouts, Kimball took three kneeldowns to seal the win and set up a quarterfinal showdown with Williamsville (10-1) next Saturday afternoon at Hicks Field.
The two powerhouse programs last met in the playoffs in 2012, with Unity winning 10-7 on a last-second field goal on a windy afternoon in Williamsville. Kimball was on the sideline that day, but just as a ball boy. Now, he’ll be there again. But with a much more important say in how the game turns out.
“Watching former Unity quarterbacks on this field when I was growing up and coming to playoff games, it means a lot to carry on the tradition,” Kimball said. “We have a sign in our locker room that says, ‘How will you be known?’ It’s great to make my mark on this field.”