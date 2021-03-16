To order a poster of The News-Gazette front page following the Illini's Big Ten tournament championship, click here.
Beat writer Scott Richey provides four items you need to know about Illinois’ first-round opponent in the NCAA tournament before Friday’s 12:15 p.m. tip at Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis:
Who exactly is Drexel?
Here’s maybe the only thing you need to know about where Drexel stands in the college-basketball hierarchy. The Philadelphia Big 5 rivalry represents some of the oldest, most storied programs in the country like Temple, Villanova, Penn and Saint Joseph’s. Even La Salle makes the cut. Drexel is also in Philadelphia, just not invited to the party.
What about this year’s team?
The Dragons finished sixth in the Colonial Athletic Association during the regular season and enter Friday with a 12-7 record. Drexel upset No. 3 seed Charleston and No. 2 seed Northeastern en route to the CAA tournament title.
Which player should I pay attention to?
All things run through Camren Wynter. The 6-foot-2 junior guard leads Drexel in both scoring (16.8 points) and assists (5.3). He’s a 42.5 percent three-point shooter, too. While the Dragons don’t have Kofi Cockburn-level size around Wynter, they do go 6-6, 6-6, 6-8, 6-9 to round out their starting lineup.
How did they get here?
Drexel coach Zach Spiker, who took the job prior to the 2016-17 season after seven years at Army, has accomplished something neither of his two predecessors (Bruiser Flint and Steve Seymour) managed by leading the Dragons to the NCAA tournament. It’s the program’s first appearance since 1996.
