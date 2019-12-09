TOLONO — Elyce Knudsen’s lowest single-game point total through eight games this season is 17.
It’s a stunning statistic, even for an athlete who boasted 1,159 career basketball points entering her senior campaign at Unity.
No one has been able to stop Knudsen’s assault on the hoop.
Not Paxton-Buckley-Loda (24 points). Not Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (19). Not Monticello (29). Not Fisher (17). Not LeRoy (18). Not Clinton (25). And not Cissna Park (23).
Paris slowed down Unity with a 77-41 win on Saturday, but not Knudsen, who scored a season-high 32 points.“My shooting’s just built up,” said Knudsen, a 5-foot-7 wing. “Nobody was ever like, ‘Elyce, shoot the ball. Get it to her. Get it to her.’”
No offense to any of Knudsen’s teammates — at Unity or elsewhere — but they probably should make it a point to feed her the rock.
Knudsen likely is the area’s most adept girls’ basketball player not to be named to a News-Gazette All-Area first team.
She’s out to end that history in addition to helping the young Rockets to greater heights.
“(My goal is) proving to a lot of people in the area that this is how I play. This is how I’m capable of playing,” Knudsen said. “(My younger teammates) need a leader to look to and to build confidence off that.”
Knudsen’s basketball roots trace back to age 7, when she participated in youth league action in Homer.
She recalls playing with both girls and boys in four-minute quarters every weekend during the winter.
The quality of basketball in which Knudsen immersed herself jumped significantly in junior high, when she latched on with the Blue Chip travel team based out of West Lafayette, Ind.
Knudsen took the floor alongside the likes of Capria Brown, a current Schlarman senior who recently signed with Dayton women’s basketball.
Knudsen’s training also linked her with former two-time Class 1A state champion coach Keith Peoples and his daughter, Notre Dame freshman Anaya Peoples.
By the time Knudsen arrived at Unity in 2016 as a freshman, her basketball acumen couldn’t be questioned.
And she received consistent minutes as the lone ninth-grader on the Rockets varsity roster, averaging 2.1 assists and 2.1 steals while hitting 19 three-pointers.
“I was definitely nervous and scared,” Knudsen said of being thrust into the varsity scene so quickly. “I had a great group of girls and a great coach (Braden Heil) that gave me confidence, pushed me to be like, ‘You got this. You were made for this position at such a young age.’”
Now in her second season under current Unity coach Dave Ellars, Knudsen has continued to expand her game.
In 2019-2020, that means taking on more of a “power forward” role since the Rockets carry no seniors besides Knudsen and regularly start three sophomores.
“I need to start getting in the lane a little bit more,” Knudsen said. “Yeah, my outside shot’s great, but I think I can definitely bring that inside considering I’m ... a taller guard.”
That approach is unlikely to put a damper on Knudsen’s scoring, even if she goes up against some bigger forwards and centers.
Sure, Knudsen’s been near-impossible to slow down so far this season. But that’s a level of success that’s been cultivated across Knudsen’s prep career.
One of her more memorable performances came as a 10th-grader, when Knudsen netted 34 points versus Rantoul.
“Never did I think I was capable of doing that,” Knudsen said. “But we actually won by one point, so it was a thrilling game.”
Therein lies an interesting and important side note to Knudsen’s scoring ability: The Rockets often have needed every bit of what Knudsen brings to the table on a given night.
In a 48-44 regional semifinal loss to Salt Fork last season, Knudsen piled up 26 points and connected four times from beyond the arc, including for Unity’s final three points late in the evening.
“It does get frustrating, but I hate to portray that frustration when I’m out on the court,” Knudsen said. “I like to just keep things mellow and keep a calm face. That helps my teammates and me keep composure during games like that.”
Knudsen has found a scoring partner in junior Chloee Reed during this relatively new season. One of Reed’s more critical outings occurred last Monday against Clinton, as she produced 18 points alongside Knudsen’s 25 to help the Rockets win by three.
“I text her every night after a game,” Knudsen said. “I’m so proud of her. ... She’s not seen many varsity opportunities, so for her to step up and do what she’s been doing lately, it’s great.”
Knudsen is hopeful her current on-court position adjustment can pay dividends in the eyes of college recruiters, too.
“I’ve had to understand almost every position and every play we have,” Knudsen said. “It’s a lot more, but ... I feel like it’s building my game and making it a lot better.”
Despite all of Knudsen’s show-stealing displays through three-plus years of high school, she admitted it’s not yet certain if college basketball is in her future.Knudsen also is a more-than-capable softball player, earning News-Gazette All-Area first-team status in that sport earlier this calendar year.
Knudsen actually set aside AAU basketball for the most recent summer to focus on softball.
“I’m basically deciding if I want to play both or if I just want to play one,” said Knudsen, a shortstop and leadoff hitter on the diamond. “It’s a really hard decision.”
Given that Knudsen also is worrying about everything else that goes into being a high school senior, it’s a choice she’s hopeful to make sooner rather than later.
“I’m definitely stressed,” she said. “I keep telling my parents I’m waiting for that day to just be like, ‘Elyce, this is what you want to do. This is the sport you want to play.’ I’m just waiting for it to hit me.”
Until then, Knudsen will continue to hit basketball opponents right where it hurts most: on the scoreboard.
Unity is without a regional championship since 2009, so the more points Knudsen can record — either in the paint or farther from the basket — the better for the Rockets’ chances of ending their IHSA hardware drought.
“This team’s capable of a lot,” Knudsen said. “We’re super young, but they’re eager to win.”
That, of course, applies to Knudsen as well.
In addition to proving she is one of the area’s top talents.
“I used to try to mimic other people who I thought were better than me,” Knudsen said, “and people would tell me, ‘Elyce, you’re so much better than that. Do what you do.’”