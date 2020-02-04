TOLONO — Elyce Knudsen’s high school basketball career started with lingering doubt.
“I told my grandpa my freshman year ... ‘I don’t think I’m good enough to compete at this level. I don’t think I can do this,’” the Unity senior said. “I said, ‘I’m too small. There’s no way I can do this.’ And now look where I am.”
That’d be atop the all-time Rockets basketball scoring leaderboard, as Knudsen surpassed Brian Cardinal’s career mark of 1,812 points during the Unity girls’ 53-43 victory over Monticello on Monday night.
“Never in a million years did I think I’d be breaking Brian Cardinal’s scoring record,” Knudsen said. “I’m still looking to get to 2,000. I’m not done yet.”
Knudsen finished with 23 points on her senior night to pace Unity (19-8), which received 14 points from Maddie Reed. The Sages (11-16) were led by 12 points apiece from Cloe Clark and Jayna Burger.
The Rockets trailed 29-22 at halftime, but Knudsen sank her record-setting bucket during Unity’s third-quarter rally.
Cardinal, a 12-year NBA veteran, was among those in attendance on Monday night, presenting Knudsen the game ball after the final buzzer.
“I’ve never seen that many people in the stands to see one moment. That’s just what really caught my attention,” Knudsen said. “We had dozens of students having their phones out, just waiting, which was cool to see.”
This would’ve been a special achievement for Knudsen regardless of where it happened, but to have the Rocket Center host the milestone meant a little more to Knudsen.
“I had family from Chicago coming in,” Knudsen said. “Not only family, but a lot of the student body was there, which made it so much better.”