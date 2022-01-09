URBANA — Expect the ball to find its way to Cooper Koch on nearly every offensive possessions for Peoria Notre Dame.
That doesn’t mean the sophomore forward is taking all the shots. Or that his teammates are trying to force the ball to him.
The Irish simply understand how advantageous it can be to play through Koch. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound is as good a passer as he is shooter. Ball movement is the foundational piece of the Notre Dame offense, and Koch can make said offense hum.
“We want the ball to touch his hands,” Irish coach Tom Lacher said. “We want him to read a pick-and-roll or go set a slot ball screen or blur screen something and get himself open. We try to play through him in that manner. That doesn’t mean force feeding him the ball, but letting him be a decision maker both with the ball and without the ball.”
That was the case on Friday night during Notre Dame’s 64-42 Big 12 win at Urbana. Koch finished with 18 points, five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal.
Notably, though, Koch played with a sense of confidence and decisiveness. Those traits combined with his natural skill have made college coaches pay attention.
Koch currently holds eight offers, including from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Purdue and Wisconsin in the Big Ten in addition to Wake Forest, Bradley and Western Illinois.
“I think what sets him apart — at least from what we’ve seen from other young men that have played as sophomores or freshmen because he played a lot for us last year — is his IQ,” Lacher said. “Everyone knows his skill level there. His dad played at Iowa and was a pro in Europe, so his skill level is there. The IQ with how he plays and what he reads on the court is really what sets him apart on the court.”
Koch scored in multiple ways in Friday’s 22-point win at Urbana. He was 4 of 5 from three-point range, attacked the basket off the dribble to finish at the rim and hit what can only be described as a Dirk Nowitzki-esque, one-legged fadeaway during the third quarter.
There was nothing forced about Koch’s performance against the Tigers. He’s settled into his central role in the Notre Dame offense after basically playing as sixth man as a freshman on a veteran team led by Noah Reynolds, who is now a freshman at Wyoming.
“I like it because I get to create for myself and create for my teammates,” Koch said of his role this season.
The shift in role for Koch is putting him in position to play the type of game that drew the attention of college coaches this summer while he was playing both for Notre Dame and Indiana Elite on the grassroots circuit. His ability to play both in the post and on the perimeter is a plus.
It’s what led to offers from essentially a third of the Big Ten. Koch followed up that summer interest with a series of fall unofficial visits. He hit Iowa and Indiana twice and also visited Purdue, Wisconsin and Illinois the same weekend the Illini hosted fellow 2024 in-state prospects Morez Johnson, James Brown and Jaedin Reyna from St. Rita and Lemont’s Nojus Indrusaitis.
Illinois assistant coach Geoff Alexander is the lead recruiter for Koch.
“He’s an awesome guy,” Koch said. “He took us around campus and took us to lunch. We didn’t get to see them practice, but we got to see how they develop their players. They like that I can play inside-out and they just want me to keep working to be the best player I can be. … It was fun to go to the schools and see the different styles of offenses they play, how they interact with the players and how the coaches run practices.”
Koch is Notre Dame’s first high-major recruit since Max Bielfeldt picked Michigan in 2011. The summer offers are what Koch said he had been working toward since deciding he wanted to pursue basketball at that level after leading Peoria St. Vincent de Paul to a 28-1 record and Class 7-2A state title in 2019.
“It was just an awesome feeling, and I wanted to keep that going,” Koch said. “It’s an amazing feeling. To be working for something your whole life and finally achieve, it’s incredible.”
Koch has leaned on his dad, J.R., as the recruiting process kicked into gear last summer. The former Morton star played at Iowa in the late ‘90s, was drafted in the second round of the 1999 NBA draft by the New York Knicks and played six years professionally in Belgium, France, Turkey and Italy.
“It’s a great help,” Koch said. “He knows what coaches are looking for and what my downfalls are and what I have to improve on most to play at the next level.”
And dad is only providing subtle hints that Iowa should be the college of choice.
“I think he wants me to go wherever I want to go, but I know that deep down he’s got a little feeling that he wants me to go there,” Koch said.
The early recruiting interest means reaching that level is within reach. It will also require continued growth. Koch said his primary focus now is enhancing his perimeter skills. That means ball handling and working on his athleticism to more easily beat defenders off the dribble.
“He’s taking people off the bounce more,” Lacher said. “We’re playing through him more, so the ball is in his hands more. He’s got a good knack for knowing when he needs to score and when he can find the open man and make the open pass. Just the simple fact we’re playing through him, he’s doing so much more.
“He puts in the work. He’s not one of these kids that he’s just getting by on talent. That young man works. He’s an old fashioned gym rat. To add that to a kid that’s talented, the sky is the limit for him. He deserves all the attention he’s getting.”
Lacher said Koch has been unfazed by the attention generated by becoming a high major prospect between his freshman and sophomore seasons. He’s the same type of player — same type of kid — as he was last year as Notre Dame’s sixth man.
“I would say he’s unfazed by the attention,” Lacher said. “All he wants to do is go out, work and win. That’s a compliment to him. He’s the real deal. He can play, and he’s getting better. He’s not flatlining. His trajectory is straight up.”