CHAMPAIGN — All head coaches should handle their teams like Vic Koenning did at the 2011 Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl.
"We had more freedom. We had more fun than any team has ever had at a bowl game,” the former Illinois defensive coordinator said.
Oh sure, there were rules. Actually, more like guidelines.
“I told the team that none of them had to go to the bowl if they didn’t want to,” Koenning said. “We were not going to be negative. ‘You have the opportunity right now to change your mindset and to change your outlook on life.’”
The battle between 6-6 Illinois and 6-7 UCLA was dubbed the “Fired Coaches Bowl.”
Both Ron Zook and Rick Neuheisel had been let go after the season. Interim coaches Koenning and Mike Johnson took their place.
A strange situation to some. An opportunity to others.
Koenning preferred to go, “glass half full.”
He made changes in the way the team prepared. And gave the players more responsibility.
The Illini had 12 workouts in Champaign before leaving for California.
"I did a practice I had seen, a combination of John Fox and Mike Shanahan: you practice like it’s a game,” Koenning said. “You have a first quarter, second quarter, so you can focus on things. We did every special teams every practice. We tried to focus on being great on that.”
The new practice schedule allowed the team to build a tempo. One it continued once it arrived in California.
"We enjoyed playing football,” Koenning said. “It got to be where like it’s supposed to be.”
Bowls can be a grind on the coaches. Staffs put in long hours, trying to make sure they have every angle covered.
Koenning dialed back the intensity. A lot.
“I really didn’t have anything to lose,” he said. “It wasn’t going to change my lot in life at that time.
“We had curfew and did all those things right. But I told the kids, ‘If you make a mistake and do something you’re not supposed to do, I’m going to put you on a bus and you’re going to have a good tour of the Rocky Mountains on the way back to Champaign.’ I don’t think I had to put anybody on the bus. There was a couple I probably should have.”
Koenning knew the game at San Francisco’s AT&T Park would be his last with Illinois.
Tim Beckman had already been hired as the next Illinois coach. And it was clear Koenning would be moving on.
Quickly.
The day after the game, Koenning took a flight to North Carolina. He became defensive coordinator for new Tar Heels coach Larry Fedora. In a strange twist, Fedora was a top candidate at Illinois before then-athletic director Mike Thomas hired Beckman.
Simple goal: Win
Illinois opened the 2011 season 6-0 and was ranked No. 16 when Ohio State came to town Oct. 15. Beat the Buckeyes (as he had in 2007) and Zook might still be in charge of the Illini.
But the home team dropped a close game, 17-7. It lost the next week by seven at Purdue. And the next week by three at Penn State.
A snowball rolling downhill. And about to run over Zook’s tenure.
Late losses to ranked Michigan and Wisconsin and a blowout loss at Minnesota completed the six-game skid.
“We ran into the grind of the Big Ten and we lost some close games,” Koenning said. “Then we go up to Minnesota and by that time, a lot of guys had kind of quit.
“The negativity had set in so badly. There really wasn’t much Zook could do about it.”
The day after the Minnesota game, Zook was asked to meet with Thomas.
“I knew he wasn’t inviting me over for breakfast,” Zook said.
Fired by Thomas, Zook didn’t coach in the Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl. Instead, he watched the game from his home in Florida.
Koenning agreed to run the team in San Francisco. He picked Jeff Brohm to take over as offensive coordinator for Paul Petrino, who had also left the program.
Now the head coach at Purdue, Brohm provided a steadying influence for the offense.
“We had a pretty good offensive coordinator,” Koenning said. “He’s turned out to be a pretty good coach.”
The coaches weren’t paid extra for working the game, “because of a loophole in our contracts,” Koenning said. “Bless the coaches’ hearts for coaching for free. Everybody acted like professionals, and they did a great job.”
Illinois was trying to win a bowl in consecutive seasons for the first time in school history. It wasn’t easy.
The game was scoreless in the first quarter and UCLA got on the board first with a touchdown pass from Kevin Prince to Taylor Embree. Derek Dimke’s 36-yard field goal cut the lead to 7-3 at halftime.
With 43 seconds left in the third quarter, Illini cornerback Terry Hawthorne jumped in front of Prince’s pass, picked it off and raced 39 yards for the lead touchdown.
The Illini added another field goal by Dimke in the fourth quarter and a 60-yard touchdown pass from Nathan Scheelhaase to A.J. Jenkins on the way to a 20-14 victory.
“I thought it was just 100 percent positive,” Koenning said.
Hawthorne and Scheelhaase were game MVPs. Illinois had its second consecutive winning season. There have been none since.
“We had pretty good players,” Koenning said. “The talent was there. Whitney Mercilus only started one year. It was just a matter of getting it groomed and playing the way they ought to play.”
After the game, Koenning made sure to thank the guy who brought him to Illinois.
“It’s Zook’s team and he needs to commended for building that team,” Koenning said. “Ron did a lot of really good things and didn’t really get credit for it.”
Been a long time
To me, the Kraft Fight Hunger seems like it was just yesterday.
Not to Koenning. That was eight years and four jobs ago.
He worked at North Carolina from 2012-14, helping the Tar Heels to two bowls.
“That was a hard deal because of the (NCAA) sanctions (from the previous staff),” Koenning said. “After three years, we didn’t even hardly have enough guys on scholarship to dadgum line up and play some of the ACC schools.”
Koenning returned to Troy from 2015-18 as defensive coordinator. When Trojans head coach Neal Brown was hired at West Virginia this season, Koenning became the Mountaineers defensive coordinator.
After a 5-7 finish in Brown’s first year (“We’ve got a long, long road to hoe here,” Koenning said), the staff just added the nation’s No. 30-ranked recruiting class, according to Rivals,com.
“I’m working on 2021 recruits,” Koenning said.
The Mounaineers are in the middle of a $50 million facility renovation. That will help fix the program, which enjoys great local support.
“The building sometimes takes a while,” Koenning said.
Rooting interest
Koenning and his family enjoyed their time at Illinois. They lived in a home near Monticello.
“My kids loved it there,” Koenning said. “The kids wanted me to stay.”
But being part of Beckman’s staff wasn’t going to work for Koenning.
“He wanted to bring in a guy and have me groom him,” Koenning said. “I’m sitting there going, ‘What?’ I’m going to groom him for me being gone. There was a lot of stuff that just wasn’t right. I’m not casting stones. A lot of times, it’s better to have a clean slate.”
Koenning continues to follow the Illinois program.
“I always check the scores,” he said.
He knows the team is on its way to the Redbox Bowl to play Cal on Monday afternoon.
“Congratulations on a great year over there,” Koenning said. “They won against Wisconsin and they started playing with confidence. Sometimes, that builds.”
Koenning follows Illini strength coach Lou Hernandez on Twitter and sends messages after big wins.
“I love Lou,” Koenning said. “He was with us in North Carolina, and he’s an awesome coach. Lou is a great person. I think they’re blessed to have him there.”
Koenning catches up with his former players whenever possible. He coached this season against Scheelhaase, now the receivers coach at Iowa State.
"They whipped our butt this year,” Koenning said.
Koenning expects more for the ex-Illini quarterback now turned college coach.
"He’ll be one of those guys,” Koenning said. “He’s got that special trait. He’s got great intelligence. He’s got great leadership.”
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-351-5233 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.