CHAMPAIGN — The offseason saga continues for Illinois basketball with Kofi Cockburn now in the transfer portal. Originally reported by Pro Insight director of scouting Andrew Slater on Thursday afternoon, the news was confirmed to The News-Gazette by a team spokesperson.
Cockburn is also still going through the pre-draft process and recently participated in the G League Elite Camp in Chicago last month. Early entrants in the NBA draft have until July 7 to withdraw from the draft and maintain their college eligibility.
The latest from Cockburn directly had him sticking in the NBA draft.
"I won't be coming back," Cockburn told WCIA during the G League Elite Camp. "I'm 100 percent in now."
Cockburn earned consensus Second Team All-American honors during the 2020-21 season. The 7-foot, 285-pound center averaged career highs in scoring (17.7 points per game) and rebounds (9.5 per game) and shot 65.4 percent from the field for the Illini as a sophomore.