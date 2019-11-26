Kofi Cockburn (above) has taken the air out of opponents so far this season. The Big Ten is noticing, too, with the Illini freshman center winning the conference’s player of the week and freshman of the week accolades Monday.
Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down some of the most impressive numbers Cockburn has put up through six games:
5
Cockburn is one of four players nationally atop the leaderboard for double-doubles this season with five. DePaul’s Paul Reed is also in the five double-doubles in six games club, while Florida’s Kerry Blackshear and Bethune-Cookman’s Cletrell Pope have five in seven games.
7.4
There’s a reason Cockburn has attempted more free throws than any of his Illini teammates — he’s got Andres Feliz by one — and that’s the number of fouls he draws. His per-40 minute mark (7.4) ranks 29th nationally and second in the Big Ten only behind Northwestern’s Ryan Young (7.8).
15 & 12
A few players are averaging more than the 12.7 rebounds that Cockburn has through six games. Many more have topped his 15.8 points per game. But there are exactly zero other players in the country that are averaging more than 15 points and 12 rebounds at this point of the season.
22
Illinois coach Brad Underwood values offensive rebounding perhaps as much as anything. Cockburn is pulling down 22 percent of the possible offensive rebounds he can grab so far this season to rank second nationally behind Georgetown 7-footer Omer Yurtseven (24 percent).
