CHAMPAIGN — The clock is ticking for Kofi Cockburn this spring.
The Illinois center has spent the bulk of each of the previous two offseasons gathering information about his potential professional opportunities and weighing his options after declaring for the NBA draft in 2020 and 2021. He also entered the transfer portal last summer to leave no stone unturned.
Both times Cockburn opted for a return to Illinois. He helped the Illini win a Big Ten tournament title and claim a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament in the 2020-21 season, was a key factor in a Big Ten regular-season championship in the 2021-22 season and earned consensus All-American honors both seasons.
Now, one of the most dominant college basketball players in the country is faced with perhaps one final decision. The deadline to declare for the 2022 NBA draft is April 24.
Cockburn can’t just test the waters anymore. If he opts to enter the draft this year, he can’t come back to college basketball.
It’s not a straightforward decision Cockburn faces. He was a first team All-American this season, a candidate for essentially every national player of the year award and the only player in the country to average at least 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Still, most NBA draft projections have Cockburn as a late second-round selection.
If he’s drafted at all.
A real difference-maker this year than the previous two years about a potential return to Illinois? Cockburn’s ability to profit off his name, image and likeness.
Fringe draft prospects like Cockburn — the cream of the college basketball crop without a clear NBA future — could potentially earn more by not turning pro.
And there’s a group of Illinois supporters ready to make it happen for Cockburn.
Guarding the future
Illini Guardians, a not-for-profit organization, was launched earlier this year with a goal to both provide NIL opportunities by raising and dispersing money for Illinois athletes and act as a third-party conduit between athletes and interested businesses for more of the same.
“It’s a group of alumni and people that care that want to keep us at the top of the food chain and are willing to spend the time and effort to get this up and started to give us the conduit to land people like Kofi and keep people like Kofi,” said Creg McDonald, a local real estate developer, Illinois alum and Illini Guardians member.
“It’s a matter of, what is the market for Kofi?” McDonald continued. “Kofi’s side has the idea of what the market for Kofi is. They could be right, wrong or under it. The decision has to be made, can we raise that amount of money?
“This is the first time that every kid that comes in is looking for an NIL deal. All the kids before have talked bout it, but the deals and these kind of organizations weren’t in place. A kid thinks he can get X-Y-Z and either the Illini Guardians is able to come up with that money and organizations and people to be able to keep those kids or not. We feel we’ll be able to compete at a very high level and on a national stage and we won’t be taking a back seat to anybody. That we have major supporters in the beginning that will step up.”
Money matters
At the heart of Cockburn’s impending decision is the market for his skill. His value. Since no current NBA draft projections have the 7-foot, 285-pound center as a first-round pick, the best he could hope for as a late second-rounder would be a two-way contract.
Rookies on a two-way contract — most of which typically play most of the season in the G League — earned approximately $460,000 this season, which is half of the minimum NBA salary for first-year players. Those contracts are not guaranteed, however, and players who are cut during the season receive only what they have been paid to that point. The typical G League salary for players not on two-way contracts with an NBA organization was just $37,000 in the 2021-22 season.
Cockburn’s other professional option, of course, would be an overseas contract. The average salary varies by country and league, with season minimums around $60,000 to $80,000 and the highest-paid players making seven figures. The highest-paying leagues are in China, Spain, Russia (likely a non-starter at this point), Turkey, Greece and Italy.
Those are the financial numbers a group like the Illini Guardians would have to counter.
“If Kofi comes back and asks for $100 million, we won’t be able to match it,” McDonald said, acknowledging that would be a stretch but also opting not to go into more realistic financial details. “There has to be a sense of realism to what they’re asking for. That will become apparent more over the years. It’s going to be the Wild West for this first one, because nobody knows what certain programs will be able to pay for a certain caliber of player or certain caliber of potential.”
What Cockburn could garner from an NIL agreement with the Illini Guardians, however, wouldn’t be his only means of compensation.
Tapping into his market
Cockburn entered into an partnership with T/CCI Manufacturing in Decatur to promote clean energy and electrification in the manufacturing industry. He also partnered with OSF HealthCare in some of their local and state advertising efforts.
The NIL deal with Cockburn was a first for OSF and not just because the NIL space was new for everyone starting last July. OSF had never had any outside representation before partnering with Cockburn, teammate Da’Monte Williams and Illinois volleyball standout Megan Cooney.
“Certainly Kofi was exciting because he is that big name,” Curt Squires said. The OSF public relations and communications coordinator was the point person for the deal with Cockburn.
“For us, the NIL partnership was about embracing the C-U community as a whole,” Squires continued. “We have a presence there in Urbana and have a strong connection with the university through various programs. It felt like a good fit to expand name and brand recognition.
“I think another big part of that is OSF Healthcare is more than just Peoria. It’s more than just Urbana. We have locations pretty much across the state. With Kofi and his name recognition, it really allowed us to leverage him across the entire state as well as Urbana and Peoria and Bloomington.”
Squires said the feedback about the NIL partnership with Cockburn was positive — both internally at OSF and outside the company. Finalizing all the details was a process, though. It included agreeing with Cockburn and his team on the terms and going through the compliance aspect to ensure the Illinois center’s eligibility wasn’t jeopardized.
What Squires said stuck with him the most, though, was the actual video shoot Cockburn filmed at the Stephens Family YMCA in Champaign.
“The kids that are actually in that video are local kids from Champaign-Urbana,” Squires said. “What sticks with me about that was the excitement they had with getting to play basketball and interact with Kofi while we were filming this video. … We’re a Catholic health-care organization founded by (The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis) and are still very much represented by the sisters. That was something we really looked into before we formed the partnership. Does Kofi represent the same values that OSF Healthcare represents? We were glad to see that he does.”
Earning potential
Cockburn’s experience with his OSF partnership is in line with how the Illini Guardians want to operate.
Their goal is to raise a pool of money for NIL opportunities, but just giving it directly to the athletes is not in line with the legislation that governs the entire deal. Athletes would work with charities both in the Champaign-Urbana area, Chicago or their hometowns in order to earn the NIL money.
“It’s a win for the community, a win for the kids and a win for the program,” McDonald said. He used building houses for Habitat for Humanity as an example of a potential charity that could be matched with Illinois athletes.
“I’ve gotten to know a lot of (the athletes) through this process,” McDonald added. “You kind of forget how dedicated and how good they really are. You forget how much these kids have to offer spending a day at the boys’ club. There’s all kinds of things we really could do with this program.
“This is the game we’re playing. It’s a game not everybody likes — quite frankly it’s a game I don’t like — but it’s the game we’re stuck with. Hopefully, we can get some good out of it. That’s what the premise of the Guardians is: a facilitator to do good with the kids’ effort and time and ability to get them the money they need.”
Just getting started
How the Illini Guardians are able to address NIL needs comes from how money is raised. Their website has a link for contributions. Donations of more than $5,000 can go toward a targeted request, like a specific player. Donations for less than that amount can be tagged with a preference for the sport to be targeted by the pooled funds.
“We’re going to have to have some major players in the beginning to get these programs started, but over time we would like to leverage all of Illini nation,” McDonald said. “The math works pretty easy. If you had 1,000 donors — basketball fans — give $50 a month that’s $5,000 a month that could go to the basketball program.”
The initial goal for the Illini Guardians, though, is 1,000 donors that give $500 a month. That would generate an initial pool of $6 million for the year.
“That’s kind of our first goal to get it up and going,” McDonald said. “Then you have a very good budget for your entire NIL program.”
‘Stamp of approval’
The Illini Guardians don’t — and can’t — work directly with Illinois’ Division of Intercollegiate Athletics. The organization does have the “stamp of approval” from the powers that be at the Bielfeldt Athletics Administration Building, according to Kam Cox, who is the INFLUENCE program coordinator responsible for all things NIL in the DIA.
The Illini Guardians, Cox said, provides an avenue for fans who want to support athletes like Cockburn in the NIL space but are unsure the best approach to do so.
“Instead of all of us trying to reach out to do something with Kofi individually — understanding every time there’s NIL compensation being provided, there has to be a service rendered — it makes more sense to give all our money to one person and he’ll basically figure out what Kofi can to do to earn that,” Cox said.
“That’s the fundamental premise of the Guardians. … I do think, to be clear, name, image and likeness is going to play a really, really big role here. I’m not the only who thinks that, obviously here, but also even across the country, there are dynamics like this that are playing out at some of our competitors, too. We’re going to see what the roster ends up being next year. The best way to kind of make sure it looks good is through name, image and likeness.”
It all adds up to a complex decision-making process for Cockburn in the next two weeks. He’ll have to balance his professional ambitions — and the NBA is at the top of that list — with the realities of his draft stock and current situation. The complexities of the NIL space and inherent opportunities within will loom large, too.
Hall of Fame opinion
Mannie Jackson has insight into both aspects. The 82-year-old former Illinois guard and both Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame inductee, who was recognized as one of the most influential Black corporate executives, understands both the basketball and the business as it applies to Cockburn.
“He qualifies to be up there with the best 10 or 15 players that have come out of the University of Illinois,” Jackson said. “How he looks for going to the next level, that’s problematic. He’s a big center in a game that’s changing very rapidly.”
Jackson’s advice for Cockburn right now as he acknowledged it’s easy for him to stump for the university that gave him a platform to succeed? Stay in school, finish his degree and then take a run at a professional career.
The NIL opportunities alone, Jackson said, would be worth it, too, as he opined Cockburn could make at least $500,000 through that avenue.
While Jackson’s thoughts on all that NIL entails have him conflicted, he’s clear about what Cockburn has meant to Illinois and could continue to mean through another year in Champaign.
“As an older person, I think, ‘What happened to the concept of college sports,’” Jackson said. “As a former athlete that knows how much money is in that game and how much money is being made, good, pay the players. … Every generation has a kid that I’m proud of. What a gift (Cockburn) has been to the University of Illinois.
"He’s made the sport interesting. He’s been a good role model. I hope our administration and leadership recognizes that because it doesn’t happen all the time.”