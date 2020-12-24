CHAMPAIGN — Doug Kramer and Alex Palczewski possess an evident bond.
Case in point: Palczewski slipped into the end of Kramer’s Wednesday media availability, during which the Illinois center Kramer confirmed he would return for a sixth season of college football.
“Being such a short center and just not being very athletic, how are you able to compete in the Big Ten?” Palczewski asked with a grin. “You’re 5-foot-11. It’s very tough. How do you deal with that?”
Perhaps a bit of a dig at media members and recruiting services who assessed Kramer, presently listed at 6-2, earlier in his career. But also a sign of how close Kramer is with Palczewski, who is also planning on playing with the Illini during the 2021 season to reprise his starting role at right tackle.
Both Illini are seniors but were afforded an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Knowing that Palcho was going to be back played a huge role in my decision,” Kramer said. “Not saying that I would’ve left if everyone was going to be gone, but it definitely makes it easier, having a four-year relationship with a guy that you’re coming back with, to finish it out.”
Other key offensive linemen in Kendrick Green, who was named a USA Today All-America second-team pick on Wednesday, Verdis Brown and Julian Pearl should also be back around Memorial Stadium next season. Senior Vederian Lowe is the one uncertainty at this stage.
Kramer, Palczewski and other current Illini last Sunday received their first chance to meet new coach Bret Bielema, who was hired last Saturday to replace Lovie Smith. That meeting left both Kramer and Palczewski feeling confident about their respective college decisions.
“A first, initial reaction that a lot of the guys had was they were really impressed with that kind of initial speech that he gave to our team,” Kramer said. “Relaying that message that we’re his players now and he’s got our backs no matter what. Hearing that sort of stuff from him on Day 1 is awesome.”
“I just really liked his enthusiasm, how much emotion he showed,” Palczewski added. “We talked with him for the team meeting, and I met with him (Tuesday). I just really like some of the stuff he’s saying and just the characteristics we’re going to have (as a team) — just smart, tough, dependable guys who just love to play football.”
Palczewski’s college return was foreshadowed by his Dec. 8 tweet, which followed surgery on a torn ACL suffered in the Nov. 14 win at Rutgers.
“I’ll be back and better than ever, see you in Ireland,” Palczewski wrote. The Illini are scheduled to open next season in Dublin versus Nebraska.
“It really wasn’t my decision,” Palczewski said Wednesday. “It was my ACL’s decision.”
Palczewski ’s plan with Bielema in the fold is to “absorb as much knowledge as he has,” with Palczewski harboring NFL aspirations. The Illinois football Twitter handle on Tuesday night published an image of all 86 NFL jersey numbers worn by guys who, at one time or another, played for Bielema in college.
“I just wanted someone to come in and just try to win right away,” Palczewski said. “I trust (athletic director) Josh Whitman with everything because I know he cares about us so much. I think he made a great hire.”
Kramer also didn’t play a full season in 2020, missing two games because of contact tracing and a third due to injury.
“That meeting (with Bielema), it was kind of like the final topping on the cake, really,” Kramer said. “(Returning) was something I was thinking about for a couple weeks, just with how the season was going and having to sit out a couple games. Meeting with him (Tuesday), and obviously two days ago with the entire team, that kind of cemented my faith in this program.”
Kramer and Palczewski both said they were drawn to Bielema’s penchant for wearing his heart on his sleeve. That emotion showed in Bielema’s Monday introductory press conference, during which he teared up multiple times discussing his family.
“He said he’s not afraid to show those emotions,” Kramer said. “There were multiple times when he was talking to the team where he did get emotional. I think that’s great to see from a head coach.”
For Kramer and Palczewski, the time at Illinois has included some challenging seasons and multiple coaching changes — the biggest coming with Smith’s firing earlier this month.
“We love the University of Illinois,” Palczewski said. “There’s no coach or anything (we’re playing for). We just love this school.”
Kramer echoed that in a Twitter message that announced his sixth-year intention ahead of Wednesday’s Zoom call. And he reiterated it when answering questions that didn’t come from Palczewski.
“It means the world to be on this team another year,” Kramer said. “This is an opportunity I just couldn’t pass up.”