CHAMPAIGN — Gianna Kreps began her junior season of high school girls’ basketball by scoring a team-best five first-quarter points for St. Thomas More against Salt Fork.
By the end of that game in Catlin on Nov. 16, 2021, Kreps’ season was done.
“It was crushing, at first,” Kreps said.
Fighting for a rebound with a Storm athlete resulted in Kreps suffering a dislocated shoulder, torn labrum and fractures to her humerus bone and glenoid cavity.
“It was pretty painful,” Kreps said. “But it was all worth it. Taught me a lot.”
Kreps’ outlook following that major injury is enhanced by what STM has accomplished ever since she went down.
Not only did the 2021-22 Sabers make a run to the Class 1A Sweet 16 as a No. 6 seed, but the 2022-23 squad followed with a 1A state tournament berth.
Kreps, now a senior forward for the Sabers, will start for STM (27-6) when the Sabers face Christopher (30-3) at 11:45 a.m. Thursday in a state semifinal game at CEFCU Arena in Normal.
Kreps will sport a large, black brace across her left shoulder for that game. She’ll do the same at either 7 p.m. Thursday for the 1A third-place game or at 11 a.m. Saturday for the 1A state championship game.
The 5-foot-11 Kreps will also don a clear face mask that starts at her forehead and ends just above her mouth.
Just like the soft shoulder brace, this more hardened mask is another monument to Kreps’ mentality on the basketball court.
“I had boxed the girl out, and we were both going for the ball,” said Kreps, sharing a story from STM’s Illini Prairie Conference game versus Unity in Tolono, on Jan. 9 of this season. “The ball was going out of bounds, but I touched it last. So I went to save it — and I actually did end up saving it.
“But because my arms were (extended), I couldn’t catch my fall. And I landed on my nose and shifted it out of place.”
Kreps missed two weeks with this injury. She lobbied with her doctor for an early return because coach Erin Quarnstrom’s Sabers were dealing with additional banged-up players at that point.
With a mask approved by STM athletic trainer Kathleen Morrison, Kreps was back on the floor.
The broken nose didn’t afford Kreps quite the same formative experience as her shoulder injury.
Kreps fully accepted a revised role as the Sabers’ “biggest cheerleader, their manager (and) their water girl, kind of” throughout her junior year. She became increasingly vocal with her teammates and discovered modes of encouragement to which they’d best respond.
Kreps was so committed to her supporting duties that she attended a December 2021 tournament in which STM played just two days after she underwent shoulder surgery.
And she wasn’t merely content to operate from the bench.
“I shot probably over 200 shots every single day last season with one arm. I got to the point where I could shoot half-court shots with one arm, just for the fun of it,” Kreps said. “It’s helped me realize I don’t need to be in perfect shooting positions to take a shot.”
Now, Kreps and her teammates are two wins away from giving STM its first girls’ basketball state championship since the 2013-14 Sabers won the 2A state title, becoming the first Champaign County high school to do so.
“Gianna is the grit,” Quarnstrom said. “Gianna is the one in the back, covering the basket, telling everyone else, ‘Pick, screen.’ ... She’s there to help. She’s there to support.”
Kreps also scored six first-quarter points on Monday night, helping STM storm out to a 17-5 lead against Serena en route to a 1A super-sectional victory in Pontiac.
An extra side effect of Kreps’ injury history is she’s helped Sabers freshman Audrey Gooding through her own struggles. Gooding was a key cog in the Sabers’ lineup earlier this season before going down with a stress fracture.
Kreps remembers the way last season’s team rallied around her. And she wants Gooding to feel the same way, especially considering how memorable the ongoing campaign has become.
“There’s been times where I’ve seen her not being her talkative, energetic self, especially in these moments of happiness,” Kreps said. “Just trying to make sure she feels included. She has played a major role on our team this season ... (and) she’s a huge part of those wins no matter what.”