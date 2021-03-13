From left, family members of Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu — aunt Jamenda McCoy, cousin Jordyn McCoy, mom Jamarra and aunt Kemi Dosunmu — let loose in the first half of Friday’s Big Ten tournament quarterfinal against Rutgers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Illini fans had plenty to cheer about throughout the game, with the nation’s third-ranked team rolling to a 90-68 win.