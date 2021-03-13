INDIANAPOLIS — Lauren McMillan’s cheering efforts hit a stumbling block before she even entered Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday.
The University of Illinois sophomore, who majors in organizational and community leadership, was sporting a raspy voice hours ahead of Illini’s game against Rutgers in a Big Ten basketball tournament quarterfinal.
Would this hinder the third-generation UI student when she took her seat in Section 315 of a facility that normally hosts Indianapolis Colts football games?
Not a chance.
“You’re all spread out across this whole huge stadium. But it’s really cool seeing the Purdue and Indiana games (earlier in the tournament) — they’re having a lot more people here, because they are from Indiana,” McMillan said. “So it’s kind of cool to be able to hear them cheer, and that’s kind of what I’m waiting for with Illinois.”
McMillan had plenty of company, it turns out.
“With all of our students that are coming and all of our alumni that are so passionate about our team, I’m guessing as big as that stadium’s going to be, we’re gong to fill that (with) sound,” she said.
McMillan and Illini fans on site had plenty to cheer about: Brad Underwood’s third-ranked team beat Rutgers 90-68. Today’s semifinal starts at 2:30 p.m.
Big Ten officials announced earlier this month that the league would permit 8,000 fans per tournament session. Some of those tickets went to student sections, such as Illinois’ Orange Krush.
McMillan is the Krush’s philanthropy chair and vice president- elect. And yet she hasn’t seen the Illini live inside State Farm Center during what’s largely been a storybook season.
McMillan has witnessed the team in-person just once since the COVID-19 pandemic struck the United States last March.
“I actually was able to go to the Missouri Braggin’ Rights game,” McMillan said. “There weren’t as many students there, and so you didn’t have the energy the Orange Krush brings at all the usual games. ... It was kind of sad and different than in the past years.”
Stacey Anderson, a 1982 UI alumna, said she and husband Keith have traveled for Illinois basketball games as far away as the Hawaiian island of Maui in the past. So the couple wasn’t about to pass up this Indianapolis-based chance — even if the Andersons live in Davidson, N.C.
“I don’t think we expected that we’d be able to come,” Stacey said. “Then once the NCAA said they were going to open up tickets (for the national tournament), then it gave us a little bit of hope for this tournament.”
It’s an added benefit that the Andersons’ daughter, Samantha, works for the Illini athletics department and also made the short trip east.
Also driving across the Illinois-Indiana border on Friday were Dan Sheehan and his 11-year-old son, Connor. Sheehan is Monticello’s athletic director and a season-ticket holder.
“We’re thrilled,” Sheehan said. “It’s been the type of year we’ve been waiting for for how long, and to finally be in person to cheer them on, we’re just ecstatic.”
McMillan was equally excited to get an opportunity to root on the nation’s third-ranked program without need of a TV.
“I started running around the room, jumping up and down, screaming,” McMillan said. “Just the thought of being able to be back in the arena with them ... it’s just the idea of being there, really just in that environment and excitement, makes you feel like you can help them do better.”
McMillan projected a tournament championship for the Illini, which would wash away the sour taste of that December loss to Missouri.
Stacey Anderson wasn’t quite so bold in her prediction, but she maintained a sense of optimism.
“If they get through (Friday), they’ll be OK,” she said. “A little first-round jitters, maybe.”
Regardless of whether Illinois’ tournament stay finishes today or Sunday, Sheehan’s assessment of Friday’s game should carry over to the remainder of the weekend.
“This is a home game for us, and the one thing is, the Illini faithful are going to travel,” he said. “So we’re excited to be here and support the boys.”